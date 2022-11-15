Steve Austin reportedly offered another match for WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin has reportedly been offered to return to WWE for another match coming off of the success he had in his WrestleMania 38 return against Kevin Owens.

Fightful Select is reporting that the post-Vince McMahon WWE has offered Austin another match, but that both sides were a bit far apart on the details. The report indicates that while a venue and show was not discussed, WrestleMania 39 would likely be the place.

Austin was promoted for WrestleMania 38 as a part of the Kevin Owens Show. During the segment, Owens challenged Austin to a match and he accepted. Austin beat up Kevin Owens all around AT&T Stadium and won the bout with a Stunner. It was his first match since retiring from in-ring competition in 2003.

CATCH-UP: Survivor Series PLE sees majors developments on Monday Night Raw