This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw featured significant development on the upcoming WWE Survivor Series PLE at the end of the month.

Two singles matches in the men’s division were made official on this week’s show. The first was Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. The feud between both has been brewing for months and after being goaded by Johnny Gargano during Miz TV, Miz finally agreed to face Lumis. If Lumis wins, Miz will be forced to pay Lumis for his services and Lumis will secure himself a contract with WWE.

The other was A.J. Styles vs. Finn Balor. Styles challenged Balor to the match as a means to officially put an end to the feud between his faction, The OC, and Balor’s Judgement Day.

The women’s War Games match saw major developments as well with Rhea Ripley officially joining the Damage CNTRL team and Mia Yim joining team Bianca Belair. On this week’s show it was announced that next week’s WWE Raw would feature a singles match between competitors from each team with the War Games advantage on the line.

