Renee Paquette talks Jon Moxley pep talk prior to debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Renee Paquette says that Jon Moxley gave her a pep talk prior to her AEW debut, but ended up making her more stressed about her first wrestling appearance on television in years.

In an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Paquette talked about her debut and revealed what Moxley said to her.

“It’s like the person that’s closest to you, that’s the person that’s gonna stress you out more than anyone,” Paquette said. “So, Jon’s there, and Jon’s just like, ‘You got this, listen to them; you can hear them,’ like psyching me out. He thought he was pumping me up, but I’m like, ‘You’re actually kind of making me more nervous right now.’ He’s just there trying to be like supportive husband, and I’m like, ‘This is making me feel a little more stressed out.’

“It’s funny because he’s very calm and collected with what he does,” Paquette said of her husband. “He has like his own energy throughout the day before a match. He is really in his zone doing his thing. So once I knew what I was doing on the show, I was like, ‘Okay, I can handle this. I’m ready to go.’ So, I’m like getting mic’d up, getting my ears in, and then all of a sudden he shows up at the monitor.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Paquette is a former WWE announcer and backstage talent. She debuted earlier this month for AEW after being away from wrestling for over two years.

CATCH-UP: AEW announces new start time for November AEW Rampage episode