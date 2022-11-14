SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has announced that the November 25 episode of AEW Rampage will move from it’s original 10pm EST time slot and air at 4pm EST to accommodate NHL. Wrestling Inc is reporting that AEW is recording this episode after the live AEW Dynamite in Chicago. Matches for this show have not been announced at this time.

On Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage, Jun Akiyama will make his AEW debut alongside Konosuke Takeshita to take on Eddie Kingston & Ortiz. This is the go-home Rampage ahead of the AEW Full Gear PPV event on Saturday.

Announces matches for Full Gear include Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm vs. Jaime Hayter for the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship, Saraya vs. Britt Baker, and more.

CATCH-UP: Chris Jericho comments on Logan Paul success in WWE