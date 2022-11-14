Chris Jericho comments on Logan Paul success in WWE

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chris Jericho says that outside talent putting a spotlight on wrestling is always great for business.

In an interview on the Howie Mandel podcast, Jericho talked in detail about WWE’s relationship with Paul and what he can do for the company.

“I think it’s awesome,” Jericho said of Logan Paul’s success in WWE. “Anytime you can get somebody that’s from the outside world coming into wrestling and putting a spotlight on it, it’s great. Logan Paul’s good for the business, because it gets more eyeballs onto the show for people who might not watch wrestling.

“That’s the most important thing,” Jericho said of Paul being able to sell tickets. “So, I don’t care if it’s Logan Paul or Howie Mandel or the return of Steve Austin or whatever it may be, it’s stunt casting and if it works, it’s fine. There’s always going to be people that are angry that Logan Paul’s in wrestling but if it works, then you can’t worry about the people that are going to be angry.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Chris Jericho is a multi-time world champion in WWE, the first AEW World Champion, and the current ROH World Champion. At the Full Gear PPV next weekend, Jericho is scheduled to defend his title against Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara.

Full Gear airs live on PPV on Saturday November 19. Other matches on the show include Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship, Saraya vs. Britt Baker, The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and more.

