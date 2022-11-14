FREE PODCAST 11/13 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fann: Bray is back, Triple H’s grand return, Big Survivor Series developments, the return of The Shield, Jordan booed (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (11-14-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann to discuss an eventful episode of WWE Raw with big Survivor Series developments. They also talk to an on-site correspondent from Atlanta who talks about what happened after Raw went off the air with Braun Strowman and Kane. And finally they answer mailbag questions from listeners. There is a VIP Extra tacked onto the end featuring a bonus session with 25 more minutes of Mailbag topics with Rich exclusively for VIP members including some conversation about wrestlers mentioning social media swipes during on-air TV promos.

