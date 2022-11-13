SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Japanese wrestling legend, Jun Akiyama will make his AEW debut on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. Tony Khan announced the news this week.

Next Friday, November 18

Newark, NJ

Friday Night #AEWRampage

LIVE on @TNTdrama Red hot with 5 straight wins as a team@MadKing1981 + @Ortiz_Powerful battle an incredible combination from @DDTpro: @jun0917start + @Takesoup! Kingston/Ortiz vs Akiyama/Takeshita

Next Friday on TNT! pic.twitter.com/il7ZXL3e3w — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 12, 2022

Akiyama will team with Konosuke Takeshita to take on Eddie Kingston & Ortiz. This will be Akiyama’s first AEW appearance in his career.

Takeshita worked for AEW earlier this year and had memorable matches against Kingston and current AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley.

