News Ticker

Japan legend set to appear on AEW Rampage

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 13, 2022

Tony Khan announces Japan legend for AEW Rampage
Tony Khan (image credit Rubin Jay @ PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Japanese wrestling legend, Jun Akiyama will make his AEW debut on Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage. Tony Khan announced the news this week.

Akiyama will team with Konosuke Takeshita to take on Eddie Kingston & Ortiz. This will be Akiyama’s first AEW appearance in his career.

Takeshita worked for AEW earlier this year and had memorable matches against Kingston and current AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley.

CATCH-UP: Kevin Kelly announces new wrestling promotion

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*