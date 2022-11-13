Kevin Kelly announces new wrestling promotion

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Kevin Kelly announced on Sunday that he would be involved with a brand new pro wrestling promotion. On Twitter, Kelly announced the creation of American X Wrestling. The promotion’s first show will be on January 7 at the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse.
“This is what I’ve been dying to share,” Kelly wrote on Twitter. “American Excellence Wrestling is the first promotion I have a financial stake in and the first event is January 7 at the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse.”
Kevin Kelly is the English announcer for New Japan Pro Wrestling and former announcer for WWE during the Attitude Era.
American X Wrestling does not currently have any matches or talent announced for their first show.
