News Ticker

Kevin Kelly announces new wrestling promotion

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 13, 2022

Kevin Kelly announces American X Wrestling
PHOTO CREDIT: Kevin Kelly Twitter
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kevin Kelly announced on Sunday that he would be involved with a brand new pro wrestling promotion. On Twitter, Kelly announced the creation of American X Wrestling. The promotion’s first show will be on January 7 at the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse.

“This is what I’ve been dying to share,” Kelly wrote on Twitter. “American Excellence Wrestling is the first promotion I have a financial stake in and the first event is January 7 at the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse.”

Kevin Kelly is the English announcer for New Japan Pro Wrestling and former announcer for WWE during the Attitude Era.

American X Wrestling does not currently have any matches or talent announced for their first show.

CATCH-UP: 11/12 NWA HARD TIMES 3 PPV REPORT: Tyrus vs. Murdoch vs. Cardona, women’s triple threat, more

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*