NWA HARD TIMES 3 PPV REPORT

NOVEMBER 12, 2022

AIRED ON FITE TV

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER MAITLAND, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NWA Announcers: Tim Storm, Velvet Sky, and Joe Galli

(1) VOODOO QUEEN CASKET MATCH: NATALIA MARKOVA vs MAX THE IMPALER with FATHER JAMES MITCHELL

Max the Imapler won by closing the casket on Markova in 8:16.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Markova took what looked like a hard bump when Max slammed her on the casket. Max needed help from Sal Rinaro to defeat Markova, which doesn’t fit their character at all. Not the best way to open the show.)

May Valentine interviewed EC3. She asked him if he hoped beating Thom Latimer would lead to Latimer joining Control Your Narrative. EC3 says that this is not the end and Latimer needs to find the hell he used to leave in. EC3 says Latimer needs to tell his story which is the hero’s journey. He just has to go through hell first.

(2) MLW NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP: DAVEY RICHARDS (c) vs COLBY CORINO

Davey Richards retained the MLW National Openweight Championship with the Ankle Lock in 6:42.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match was very enjoyable. It was an example of a veteran having too much for a less experienced wrestlers. Corino had many moments to shine, including kicking out of several moves before Richards submitted him with the Ankle Lock on the second attempt. After the match, Richards attempted to shake Corino’s hand but Corino left the ring instead.)

(3) MASK vs MASK: QUESTION MARK with ARON STEVENS vs QUESTION MARK II with KRATOS

Question Mark II won with the Spike in 5:58.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Before the match, Stevens got Kratos kicked out of the match for not being a licensed manager. Kratos returned anyway preventing Stevens from interfering. When Question Mark unmasked, Stevens immediately put a towel over his head. This match was basic, nothing special.).

(4) NWA JR HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP: HOMICDIE (c) vs KERRY MORTON with RICKY MORTON

Kerry Morton won the NWA Jr Heavyweight Championship with the Koji Kutter in 10:03.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match was similar to Richards vs Corino except it had a heel champion and a babyface challenger. This ended up being one of the better matches on the show and a moment to shine for Kerry Morton.)

Kyle Davis introduced Odinson who was scheduled to wrestle Nick Aldis before Aldis was pulled from the show. Davis asked Odinson about not having an oppoinent. Befoe saying too much, Odinson was interrupted by Thrillbilly Silas.

(5) ODINSON vs THRILLBILLY SILAS

Thrillbilly Silas won with the Thrill Ride in 4:47.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: I assumed this match was a showcase for Odinson when it was booked against Aldis and I did not think facing a new opponent would change that. Instead, Silas won after spraying Odinson’s spray, called the Promise on himself. Odinson looked impressive but the booking did not make any sense. We would see more of that later on in the show.)

(6) NWA UNITED STATES TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS: THE FIXERS (JAY BRADLEY & WRECKING BALL LEGURSKY) vs THE SPECTACULARS (RUSH FREEMAN & BRADY PIERCE) with ROLANDO FREEMAN

The Fixers retained the NWA United States Tag Team Championships when Wrecking Ball Legursky pinned Rush Freeman with a double choke slam in 8:50.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: The match was basically a squash. With Bobby Fulton in attendance and the Spectaculars mentioned as a tribute to the Fantastics, I thought they would win. Instead they lost and looked outclassed.)

May Valentine interviewed Trevor Murdoch. He said Tyrus and Cardona had to beat him to become champion and that wasn’t happening. Murdoch said he would walk out of the match as the NWA champion.

(7) NWA NATIONAL HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP: CYON with AUSTIN IDOL (c) vs DAK DRAPER

Cyon retained the NWA National Heavyweight Championship with the Cyon Bomb in 6:02.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Draper was attacked by Idol on the outside, injuring his arm, and limiting the moves he could do in the match. This was a good excuse for Draper not winning and I hope he is used more in the NWA. They need fresh faces and he can provide that.)

(8) NWA WORLD WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: PRETTY EMPOWERED (KENZIE PAGE & ELLA ENVY) (c) vs MADI & MISSA KATE

Pretty Empowered retained the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship when Kenzie Page pinned Missa Kate with a 3D in 8:15.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Madi turned on Missa Kate, refusing to tag, which lead to the finish after Madi and Kate had some miscommunication. The finish was awkward and looked like it missed. Pretty Empowered at this point works best against more experiences teams like the Hex and if Kate and Madi have this type of disagreement on a PPV, it should lead to something.)

(9) EC3 vs THOM LATIMER

EC3 won by disqualification after Latimer attacked the referee in 8:34.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match killed the crowd. EC3’s mid match monologue tryong to get Latimer to fight him made no sense since they were already in the middle of a wrestling match. Latimer, being able to restrain himself from EC3’s insults but not from the referee telling him to break the STF was nonsensical. The referee also no sold getting chokeslammed into the corner. This was a mess.)

(10) NWA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: LA REBELLION (BESTIA 666 & MECHA WOLF) with DAMIAN 666 (c) vs HAWX ARIE (LUKE & PJ HAWX)

La Rebellion retained the NWA Tag Team Championship when Bestia 666 pinned Luke Hawk in 10:48.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match was the best on the show for ring work but the finish was bad. After picking up the crowd after the previous match, they got treated to the hometown favorites getting screwed over. PJ Hawx had pinned and the referee stopped counting because Damian 666 attempted to get in the ring. At the end of the match, the crowd chanted “Ref, You suck” and I would have done the same if my kids weren’t asleep.)

(11) NWA WOMEN’s CHAMPIONSHIP: KAMILE (c) vs KILYNN KING VS CHELSEA GREEN

Kamile retained the NWA Women’s Championship with the Spear on Chelsea Green in 9:07.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Kamile and Kilynn King had the best match at NWA Always Ready but this match didn’t hit those heights. Kamile showed her first real sign of weakness by tapping out to King though Green was distracting the referee. The commentators mentioning it should indicate that this will lead to something in the future.)

Kyle Davis brings out Bobby Fulton, half of one of my favorite tag teams of all time The Fantastics. Fulton says he is a throat cancer survivor. He says the NWA is one of the longest sanctioning bodies in wresting and we have been treated to an excellent PPV. Fulton thanks the NWA and says he is excited for the main event.

May Valentine says this is a good night for him and Jordon Clearwater, who won the NWA TV Title on the preshow, and could be for Tyrus. He says that everyone should thank his father Austin Idol for putting together a great team. He says everyone will hear tonight new NWA World Heavyweight champion Tyrus.

(12) NWA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: TREVOR MURDOCH vs MATT CARDONA vs TYRUS

Tyrus won the NWA World Championship with a Tongan Grip Slam in 10:06.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: I am probably not the only one surprised by this result. The match was better than I thought it would be but I did have low expectations. After the match, Idol Mania Sports celebrated with Tyrus.)

Overall Thoughts: The NWA made a lot of headlines for the wrong reasons and this show will not too many positive ones in the future. There weren’t too many matches that I would recommend to see and the ones I would were disappointing for one reason or another. Putting the World Title on Tyrus in 2022 is an interesting decision and one that I would not have done. I believe in the NWA concept because I think it is important to have different types of wrestling but this show was not one of their best efforts. Justin McClelland and I will be reviewing this show in depth on this week’s episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast.

