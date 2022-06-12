SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NWA ALWAYZ READY PPV REPORT

JUNE 11, 2022

AIRED ON FITE TV

REPORT BY JUSTIN MCCLELLAND, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NWA Announcers: Tim Storm, Velvet Sky, and Joe Galli

(1) ARON STEVENS vs TREVOR MURDOCH

Murdoch won with the top rope bulldog in 4:38.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Solid and short opener. After the match the crowd started to chant Thank You Stevens and he said thank you. Maybe he really will retire.)

(2) NWA WORLD WOMEN’S TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: THE HEX (ALLYSIN KAY & MARTI BELLE) (c) vs PRETTY EMPOWERED (KENZIE PAGE & ELLA ENVY)

Pretty Empowered won the NWA Women’s World Tag Team Championship when Envy pinned Belle after the Rocker Dropper in 8:36.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match was a rematch from the Crockett Cup and was an improvement.. Pretty Empowered showed growth from the previous match but still needed to cheat to win. The commentators mentioning the hometown support for Pretty Empowered telegraphed the victory.)

(3) NWA JR HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP: HOMICDIE (c) vs PJ HAWX

Homicide retained the NWA Jr Heavyweight Championship with the Cop Killer in 11:00.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This was a good match showcasing mutual respect between a veteran and someone of less experience.)

After the match, the Fixers attacked Homicide and PJ Hawx. Luke Hawx attempted to make the save but was unsuccessful. The Mortons came down and ran off the Fixers. Colby Corino used this opportunity to cash in his championship opportunity he won in the 2021 Championship Series.

(4) NWA JR HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP: HOMICDIE (c) vs COLBY CORINO

Homicide retained the NWA Jr Heavyweight Championship with the Cop Killer in 9:07.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This was also a good match though it made Corino look bad because he couldn’t beat Homicide with an advantage. Corino did kick out of the Cop Killer. This will probably lead Corino to be even more unhinged than before.)

May Valentine interviews Jennacide. Jennacide she came here to fight but she didn’t have a match on the pay per view. Jennacide said Natalia Markova got a match after attacking people and that she will be looking for Markova. Jennacide said when she was done with Markova, she would set her sights on the NWA Women’s Championship.

(5) TAYA VALKYRIE vs NATALIA MARKOVA with TARYN TERRELL

Markova won with a spinning heel kick in 8:42.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Match was sloppy at points. Terrell was Markova’s saving grace but tension remained between the two. It was surprising that Valkyrie lost even though she had the visual pin. I assume she won’t be around in the NWA long.)

(6) NWA NATIONAL HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP: JAX DANE (c) vs CHRIS ADONIS

Dane retained the NWA National Heavyweight Championship with the Pop the Trunk lariat in 10:09.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: The match contained dueling Master Lock challenges that were interesting. Adonis injured his hand earlier in the match that led to the finish.)

Aron Stevens gave a heartfelt interview that his goal was to become a world champion but he fell short. He said he got a lot out of the business but said it was time to move on. He said he was looking forward to going to Brazil with May Valentine who said she was proud of him.

(7) CYON with AUSTIN IDOL vs THOM LATIMER

Latimer won with a powerbomb in 12:29.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match was almost a glorified squash until Latimer took control in the last minute and won. This is the first time I have seen Latimer wrestle as a babyface in the NWA.)

(8) NWA WORLD TELEVISION TITLE: TYRUS with BLK JEEZ (c) vs MIMS

Tyrus won in 8:34 with a heart punch.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: The crowd was really into Mims and this seemed like the perfect time for a title change. Unfortunately this was not the case. Mims reinjured his shoulder leading to the finish.)

(9) NWA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP: LA REBELLION (BESTIA 666 & MECHA WOLF) (c) vs COMMENWEALTH CONNECTION (HARRY SMITH & DOUG WILLIAMS)

The Commonwealth Connection won the NWA Tag Team Championship when Williams pinned Bestia 666 after a Smith headbutt in 13:53.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: This match was better than the match they had at the Crockett Cup. Williams bleeding from the nose added to the drama and he kicked out of Total Rebellion. This led to the crowd chanting for Williams.)

May Valentine interviewed KiLynn King. King said she has been working hard to get this moment to wrestles for the NWA Women’s title. King said Kamille is not as focused on this match as she is but King believes she is the biggest threat Kamile has ever faced.

(10) NWA WOMEN’s CHAMPIONSHIP: KAMILLE (c) vs KILYNN KING

Kamille retained the NWA Women’s Championship in 17:07 with the Spear.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: Bully Ray was the guest commentator on this match. My favorite match of the show and the best Kamile match I have ever seen. Both wresters were intense and put in great performances. After the match was over, Max the Impaler ran to the ring and had to be held back by security.)

Kyle Davis brings out Tom Pritchard who thanks the fans were coming.

Matt Cardona comes to the ring with Chelsea Green, VSK, and Mike Knox. Cardona said there is no time to get injured but this is the worst time. He is the champion and has the PPV named after him. Cardona said his goal was to win the NWA title and change the NWA. Cardona says he won’t relinquish it. William Patrick Corgan comes out to get the title from Cardona. Cardona won’t give it to him. Nick Aldis comes out to eviscerate Cardona. Aldis said he was going to wrestle tonight and challenged anyone to the back. Trevor Murdoch came out and said he had a rematch clause. Kamille led Thom Latimer into the ring and said he should be in the match. Latimer said he knew Corgan for 8 years but Corgan never saw as a main eventer. Latimer said he would be in the match. Sam Shaw came down and said he is in. Corgan convinced Cardona to hand him the NWA title and the Cardona s left. Corgan made the match for the World Title.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: A convoluted and lengthy way to get there but they finally found a resolution of what to do with Cardona and his injury. Corgan only spoke to the wrestlers off microphone.)

(11) NWA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: NICK ALDIS vs TREVOR MURDOCH vs THOM LATIMER vs SAM SHAW

Trevor Murdoch win the NWA World Championship after hitting Aldis with the top rope bulldog in 18:10.

(Maitland’s Thoughts: The match from an in ring perspective was pretty good. I see the choice of Murdoch as World Champion as an uninspiring one.)

Overall Thoughts: I enjoyed the show overall but I don’t think the choice of Murdoch as World Champion is the best idea. The segment that led to the main event took forever and did not fit in with other parts of the show. Additionally, the NWA used to be one of the best at video packages and they could have used some on this show. Homicide out in a great performance and the women’s title match was must see. Justin McClelland and I previewed this show on Wrestling on Coast to Coast last week by interviewing Joe Galli and NWA National Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane. We will be reviewing this show in depth on this week’s episode.

CATCH-UP: 3/20 NWA CROCKETT CUP NIGHT TWO REPORT: Cup tournament finals, Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis, more