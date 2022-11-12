SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT
NOVEMBER 11, 2022
AT AGGANIS ARENA, BOSTON, M.A.
AIRED LIVE ON TNT
REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Mike Tyson
Ring announcer: Dasha Gonzalez
– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.
– Christian Cage’s music kicked off the show as he made his way out. Luchasaurus followed right after as the two headed to the ring. Cage addressed Jungle Boy, and said they were waiting in the ring to hear what he had to say. Jungle Boy made his way to the ring. Cage ran down Jungle Boy and Boston and said he and Luchasaurus were done with him until Jungle Boy cost Luchasaurus his recent All Atlantic title match win.
Jungle Boy said he may have cost them one match, but the two of them cost him much more, including their friendship. Jungle Boy then challenged Luchasaurus to a steel cage match at Full Gear. Cage accepted the challenge on behalf of Luchasaurus and asked Jungle Boy to make sure his mom was watching the PPV. Cage then goaded Jungle Boy by mentioning his father. Jungle Boy went after Cage but Luchasaurus attacked Jungle Boy and chokeslammed him across an open metal chair.
(Moynahan’s Take: Cage match, you say? I can dig it. I haven’t heard many people mention this but I’ve really enjoyed Jungle Boy’s realistic character advancement as a result of this feud, whether the feud itself has lingered a bit too long or not.)
– Lexy Nair was backstage with Death Triangle. PAC cut off Rey Fenix as he was about to speak and said there were reasons why his teammates weren’t winning their recent solo titles matches. PAC said they had a huge target on their backs as Trios Champions, and they need to defend the titles by any means necessary.
(1) BRIAN CAGE vs. DANTE MARTIN – AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament
Martin attacked Cage early and used his speed to his advantage. Martin came off the top rope but Cage caught him and did curls with Martin’s body. Cage went for a chokeslam but Martin fought him off. Martin hit a series of forearms and a dropkick to take Cage to the outside. Martin flew to the outside but Cage caught him in midair and suplexed him to the floor. [c]
Cage went for a pin attempt but Martin kicked out at two. Cage set up Martin in the corner for a move but Martin countered in midair into a DDT. Martin fought back with a number of elbow shots but was unable to throw Cage into the corner. Martin kicked Cage in the face then leapt off the top with a cross body for two. Cage kicked Martin off the apron, but Martin was able to evade his follow up and fly off the top onto Cage after Cage rolled to the outside. Back inside, Martin hit a splash off the top for two.
With Martin on the apron, Cage went for a suplex but Martin cut him off with a kick to the face. Martin missed a follow up splash and was met with a discuss lariat. Martin kicked out of the follow up pin attempt. Cage hit Weapon X for the win.
WINNER: Brian Cage in 7:00
(Moynahan’s Take: I’m not sure I remember seeing the Weapon X finisher before but wow was that something else. Solid match.)
– Lee Moriarty and Stokely Hathaway were backstage as Hook interrupted and starred them both down. [c]
– A House of Black vignette aired.
(2) BANDIDO vs. RUSH (w/Jose) – AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament
Rush immediately attacked Bandido by flying over the top rope before the bell rang. The two fought on the outside, with Rush using the metal barriers to his advantage. Rush used a nearby extension cord to whip and choke Bandido. Bandido was thrown into the ring as the match finally started. The crowd chanted for Bandido as Rush maintained the advantage. Rush faked a charge into the corner, then mockingly kicked Bandido in the face. [c]
Bandido, who took back control during the commercial break, came off the top with a frog splash for two. Bandido picked up Rush for the delayed suplex but Rush cut him off to break it early. The two traded strikes until Rush hit a discuss elbow to take Bandido down. Rush went for an unsuccessful one-foot pin attempt. Rush flew off the top with a one-legged dropkick, and covered for a two count.
Jose passed Rush a chair and as Aubrey tried taking it away, Jose went to pull off Bandido’s mask. John Silver’s music hit, which distracted Rush and allowed Bandido to roll him up for the win.
WINNER: Bandido in 10:00
(Moynahan’s Take: A very good tournament match, with a hot crowd behind both men, especially Bandido.)
– Jake Hager and Claudio were shown backstage from earlier in the night. Hager said that the two went way back and said Claudio is a great wrestler but an even better sports entertainer and said he should think about it and get back to him.
(3) NYLA ROSE (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. KAYLA SPARKS
Rose attacked Sparks from the bell, and hit her with a pump kick to mock Jade Cargill. Rose hit a splash in the corner, then hit Jaded for the win.
WINNER: Nyla Rose in 0:30
– After the match, Jade Cargill and the Baddies hit the ring. Rose took out the Baddies but Jade took Rose out of the ring. [c]
(Moynahan’s Take: Typical squash to build up the PPV match. I’m still unclear how Cargill hasn’t gotten her TBS title back.)
– Mark Henry was backstage with participants from tonight’s main event. Marshall spoke for Johnson and said he’d take the All Atlantic Championship home to The Factory. Cassidy stopped Danhausen from talking, then took out a microphone and tried stealing Mark Henry’s line. Henry announced that it was “time for the main event.”
– Excalibur ran down this week’s Dynamite card, including Claudio and Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Gievara, Bandido vs. Ethan Page, Toni Storm vs. The Bunny, Death Triangle vs. Top Flight (with a returning Darius Martin) and AR Fox. Excalibur then ran down the Full Gear PPV card.
(4) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. LEE JOHNSON ( w/The Factory) – AEW All-Atlantic Championship
The crowd chanted for Cassidy as the match kicked off. The two traded moves in the early going and went back and forth until Cassidy got the upper hand and placed his hands neatly into his pockets. Cassidy hit a few soft kicks on Johnson but was met with a stiff dropkick. Johnson sent Cassidy over to the apron but Cassidy struck back by ramming Johnson’s head into the turnbuckle. Best Friends and The Factory went at it on the outside to distract the ref, which allowed Nick Comoroto to attack Cassidy on the other side. [c]
Both men were on the mat as the ref counted them down. On the outside, Comoroto sent Chuck Taylor into the ringpost. Cassidy threw Johnson over the top right onto Comoroto, then flew over the top and landed on the rest of The Factory. Inside the ring, Cassidy hit a diving crossbody but missed a follow up and Johnson hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for two.
Comoroto once again tried to take out Cassidy but Trent came from behind and took him out with a spear. The Factory attacked Trent until Chuck Taylor came over the top to take The factory out. Cassidy hit a DDT inside the ring on Johnson. He missed the Orange Punch and was met with a back elbow. Johnson hit a thrust kick but missed a powerbomb which allowed Cassidy to hit Beach Break for the win.
WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 9:30
– Best Friends embraced in the middle of the ring with Cole Karter caught in the middle. Best Friends took him out to end the show.
(Moynahan’s Take: Solid main event, with a bit too much outside shenanigans for my taste. It was noted during commentary how this was Johnson’s first match back after a long time off with an injury.)
FINAL THOUGHTS: After a string of live shows, we are back with a taped Rampage. That said, it was a well-produced show with solid matches and a Boston crowd that really kept up its excitement throughout most of the night. It doesn’t hurt that three of the four matches had something on the line. Between the All Atlantic title main event and two World Title Eliminator Tournament matches, the show was much better booked on paper than in recent weeks. Until next week, stay safe everyone!
