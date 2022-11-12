SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Mike Tyson

Ring announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

– Christian Cage’s music kicked off the show as he made his way out. Luchasaurus followed right after as the two headed to the ring. Cage addressed Jungle Boy, and said they were waiting in the ring to hear what he had to say. Jungle Boy made his way to the ring. Cage ran down Jungle Boy and Boston and said he and Luchasaurus were done with him until Jungle Boy cost Luchasaurus his recent All Atlantic title match win.

Jungle Boy said he may have cost them one match, but the two of them cost him much more, including their friendship. Jungle Boy then challenged Luchasaurus to a steel cage match at Full Gear. Cage accepted the challenge on behalf of Luchasaurus and asked Jungle Boy to make sure his mom was watching the PPV. Cage then goaded Jungle Boy by mentioning his father. Jungle Boy went after Cage but Luchasaurus attacked Jungle Boy and chokeslammed him across an open metal chair.

(Moynahan’s Take: Cage match, you say? I can dig it. I haven’t heard many people mention this but I’ve really enjoyed Jungle Boy’s realistic character advancement as a result of this feud, whether the feud itself has lingered a bit too long or not.)

– Lexy Nair was backstage with Death Triangle. PAC cut off Rey Fenix as he was about to speak and said there were reasons why his teammates weren’t winning their recent solo titles matches. PAC said they had a huge target on their backs as Trios Champions, and they need to defend the titles by any means necessary.

(1) BRIAN CAGE vs. DANTE MARTIN – AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

Martin attacked Cage early and used his speed to his advantage. Martin came off the top rope but Cage caught him and did curls with Martin’s body. Cage went for a chokeslam but Martin fought him off. Martin hit a series of forearms and a dropkick to take Cage to the outside. Martin flew to the outside but Cage caught him in midair and suplexed him to the floor. [c]