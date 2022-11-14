Smackdown star reportedly dealing with injury

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Rey Mysterio reportedly is dealing with an injury that forced him out of the World Cup tournament on Smackdown.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Mysterio suffered a foot or ankle injury and that Mustafa Ali has replaced him in the World Cup tournament on Smackdown. The report indicates that the injury isn’t considered serious, but that Mysterio was seen in a walking boot.

The World Cup tournament kicked off on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Santos Escobar defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the first round and Braun Strowman defeated Jinder Mahal. The winner of that tournament will earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther.

Rey Mysterio recently challenged Gunther for the title, but was not successful in the match.

