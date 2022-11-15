News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/14 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Miz TV sets up Miz-Dexter match, Seth defends against Balor, Women’s WarGames developments, Corbin and JBL play poker with Tozawa, Theory gains an edge (24 min.)

November 15, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Miz TV setting up Miz-Dexter match, Seth Rollins defended his U.S. Title against Finn Balor, Women’s WarGames developments, Baron Corbin and JBL played poker with Tozawa, Theory displayed a new edge and more intensity, and more.

