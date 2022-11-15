FREE PODCAST 11/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Doucette: Theory comes back with a vengeance, Survivor Series women’s WarGames developments, Miz-Gargano-Dexter, Riddle, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Danny Doucette from PWTorch.com. They discuss Austin Theory’s response to losing his Money in the Bank cash-in last week, the latest WarGames developments, the Miz-Gargano-Dexter story, Riddle’s current push, and more with live callers and emails.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply