FREE PODCAST 11/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Doucette: Theory comes back with a vengeance, Survivor Series women’s WarGames developments, Miz-Gargano-Dexter, Riddle, more (107 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Danny Doucette from PWTorch.com. They discuss Austin Theory’s response to losing his Money in the Bank cash-in last week, the latest WarGames developments, the Miz-Gargano-Dexter story, Riddle’s current push, and more with live callers and emails.

