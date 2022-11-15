FOCO launches new WWE Bigheads for The Rock and The Ultimate Warrior

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

FOCO has posted new Bigheads on their website for The Rock and The Ultimate Warrior for pre-order.

Both of them come in a standard edition limited to 222 units and a variant edition with a gold-themed base limited to 72 units. The standard version features both wrestlers in their signature outfits, but the base is black and features the wrestlers name on the base. Variant editions are similar, but feature a gold-themed base instead of the black base that is featured on the standard edition.

All of the new Bigheads retail for $55 and stand at close to 10 inches tall. You can pre-order the new Bigheads for The Rock and The Ultimate Warrior here.

