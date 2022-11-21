11/21 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on final Survivor Series hype including Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka for War Games advantage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

[HOUR ONE]

-The Raw opening theme aired.

-Patrick introduced the show and plugged Survivor Series.

-Kevin Owens made his ring entrance. Patrick said, “The Prize Fighter is back on Raw!” Owens said he joined the War Games match last weekend as the fifth man against The Bloodline. He said he did it because of person on the other team, and he doesn’t mean Sami Zayn. He said he still considers Sami a brother, no matter what he has going on now. He said Roman Reigns is his target. He said it’s been two years since they faced off in the ring. He said on Saturday he’ll remind him who he is. He said he took him to the limit three times. He said he’s going to take out his entire Bloodline so the next time he gets a shot at him, nothing stops him from being the guy who kicks his ass and takes his title. He said he was invited to Smackdown by his teammates. He said he didn’t come alone tonight. Drew McIntyre’s music played and he walked down the stairs with Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch.

Butch and Holland said, “It’s fight night!” Sheamus said there’s a banger cooking in the stove. Sheamus talked up recruiting Owens. Drew said he can’t remember a time that Reigns and the Usos weren’t holding the titles hostage and abusing their power with the numbers game. He said that all changes on Saturday in WarGames.

The Judgement Day then walked out. Rhea Ripley said everyone will be talking about how many people she destroys in the women’s WarGames match. She said Raw is the show that The Judgment Day runs. Damian Priest said it’s not play night. He said on Raw, you rise and show respect for them. Dominic Mysterio said before someone gets hurt they should go back to Smackdown. He told them to tell his “deadbeat dad” hello. Finn Balor then told A.J. Styles he’s coming to collect. He said he hopes The Bloodline smash them at Survivor Series. He said next time they show their ugly mugs on Raw, the Judgment Day won’t be so nice.

Sheamus said their houses might be only ten miles away back in Ireland, but they might as well be a million miles apart. He said he doesn’t respect him. He called him a plastic paddy. Balor asked what even means. They went back and forth. Sheamus then said since they’re all there (and because they have three hours to fill and only one announced match), they should all fight tonight on Raw. Priest accepted. They headed to the ring. “Are you kidding me?” gasped Patrick. The Brutes cleared the ring as Patrick said the six-man tag is next.

(Keller’s Analysis: KO on the mic is always good, and I like his focus on Reigns. His talk about respecting and liking Sami adds a little mystery to how they might interact at Survivor Series.) [c]

(1) SHEAMUS & RIDGE HOLLAND & BUTCH vs. DAMIAN PRIEST & FINN BALOR & DOMINIC MYSTERIO

Owens joined the announcers on commentary. When Graves called Patrick “K.P.,” KO said he didn’t like that so Patrick was going to be “Bert” to him again. Priest landed a Broken Arrow on Holland and then tagged on Dominik. KO said he’d never turn on his father, so Dominik is a scumbag in his book. Fans chanted “Who’s your daddy?” at Dominik. Holland came back with a suyplex and tagged out to Butch. Balor also tagged in. KO said it’s a great match-up between those two. Priest pulled Butch to ringside and chokeslammed him on the ring apron. They cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Patrick asked KO if he agrees with McIntyre that The Bloodline is holding the titles hostage. KO said they earned the belts and he doesn’t blame them from trying to hold onto them as long as they can. He said somebody needs to put an end to it. He said it could be him as he’s made a career of doing things others said he couldn’t do. When Sheamus tagged in against Dominik, Dominik ran up the ramp. Out of the entry came The O.C. Sheamus dragged Dominik back to the ring. A few minutes later Butch leaped off the ring apron with a moonsault into Priest. Balor attacked Butch. Dominik rolled up Sheamus, who was watching the action at ringside, and got a two count.

Sheamus took over quickly and bashed Dominik’s chest 20 times as he was bent over the top rope. KO said, “Finish him off, Sheamus!” Sheamus pounded his chest and then finished Dominik with a Brogue Kick.

WINNERS: Sheamus & Holland & Butch in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good action. Dominik is playing his part really well, by the way.)

-After the match, Judgment Day attacked Sheamus from behind. KO then entered the ring and came up behind Balor with a Stunner. The O.C. looked on from the stage. McIntyre joined his WarGames teammates in the ring as KO’s music played.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Johnny Gargano backstage about challenging Miz to a rematch tonight. He said al he wants out of this whole thing with Dexter is to help out an old friend and get him what he deserves. He said they have a mutual understanding not to get involved in each other’s matches. “No bells, no whistles,” he said. “Just Johnny Wrestling against whatever phony character Miz wants to be tonight.” [c]

-Gargano made his ring entrance. Miz walked out and had his right hand wrapped in tape. He said he injured it training in a TikTok video when he sliced right through a cactus. He said the cactus did not survive, but he will. He said he will defeat Dexter next week. He said he did the noble thing and found him a worthy replacement opponent.

(2) OMOS (w/MVP, Miz) vs. JOHNNY GARGANO

Miz joined in n commentary. Gargano avoided Omos early, but got caught with a high boot. Gargano rolled to ringside. Omos pursued him and shoved his face against the announce desk. He threw Gargano back into the ring. Gargano slingshot himself at Omos, but Omos caught him and dropped him on the edge of the ring apron. Omos let out a yell. Miz said Gargano is learning he shouldn’t have gotten involved in his business. He said people like Omos want to link up with him because they want to be talked about. He said he’s won more titles than anyone. When Gargano landed two kicks from the ring apron, Miz got up from his chair and yanked on Gargano. Omos then lifted Gargano by his head and lifted him into the ring. Gargano kneed his way free, then avoided a charging Omos. Omos went down. Gargano superkicked him three times. Graves said this would be the upset of the century. Gargano climbed to the top rope, but Omos grabbed his throat as he landed and then chokeslammed him.

WINNER: Omos in 4:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That’s one of those finishes that Vince McMahon would have taken a lot of heat for. This does seem to indicate for now there aren’t big plans for Gargano beyond mid-card.)

-They showed Seth Rollins getting mic’d up backstage. [c]

-A promotional video aired on Austin Theory with Theory soundbites. He said he’s done being a future this or that, a protege, or the next big thing. He said his time is now.

(Keller’s Analysis: This all seems to be building toward a speculated match against John Cena at WrestleMania next year. They’re very much not pushing the “failed cash-in humiliation” angle.)

-Graves and Patrick interviewed Seth remotely. Graves asked how he’s feeling. Seth talked about being mauled by Bobby Lashley and jumped from behind by Theory last week, so he’s never felt better. Seth said he asked for the match against Lashley and Theory because he has bones to pick with both of them. He said Theory might be more dangerous than he’s ever been, but he’s still the stupidest person on Earth. He said it’s not because he tried to cash in on him because, as an expert on cash-ins, it was very well-timed. He said he’s stupid because of what he tried to do to him last week. He said he tried to beat him at his game and make a name off his name. He said that never ends well for anybody. He told him to call Cody Rhodes how his rehab is going. “You let me know what he says,” Seth said. He said it will be a war because it features three men who don’t like each other facing off, any of whom can snap at any second. He said he knows Theory like the back of his hand because he used to be just like him. He said the question is what will those guys do to prepare for him.He said he will still be the U.S. Title after Survivor Series.

-They showed Theory watching on a monitor backstage. He said nobody understands him. He said he hit rock bottom, but now he’s dangerous. He said he’s not the kid Seth was in the ring with before. “I’m a man now and I will be taken seriously,” he said. “After Survivor Series, the entire business will know what time it is.” He said the disrespect ends now. Anyone who steps up will be sent home. He said his opponents should pay close attention to what he’s saying. The camera zoomed in.

(Keller’s Analysis: Theory is very serious now. No playing into his knack for humor.)

[HOUR TWO]

(3) MUSTAFA ALI vs. AUSTIN THEORY

Ali’s ribs were still taped up.