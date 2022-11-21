FREE PODCAST 11/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Heydorn discuss AEW Full Gear, MJF as heel champion, anti-C.M. Punk sentiment, state of AEW women’s division, more (107 min.)

News Ticker

November 21, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s special edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos is joined by PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn as they review AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view. They discuss the future of MJF as a heel champion, the anti-C.M. Punk sentiment, and the state of AEW’s women’s division. They also discuss the state of WWE headed into Survivor Series.

