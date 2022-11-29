RADICAN’S 2022 Show & Match of the Year Contenders list: Ongoing rankings of show and match of the year updated throughout 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Radican Note: This page will be where I list my rankings for Show and Match of the Year for 2022.

To qualify for the MOTYC list, a match has to get ****½ or higher. To qualify for the Show of the Year rankings, a show has to be given a score of 8.0 or higher.

LAST UPDATE: Nov. 29, 2022

RADICAN’S 2022 SHOW OF THE YEAR RANKINGS

(1) WWE “WrestleMania 38: Night 1,” April 2, 2022. (9.0)

(2) NJPW “G1 Climax 32 Final,” Aug. 18 2022. (9.0)

(3) AEW “Revolution,” March 6, 2022. (9.0)

(4) AEW “All Out,” Sept. 4, 2022. (9.0)

(5) NJPW “G1 Climax 32: Night 18,” Aug. 16, 2022. (9.0)

(6) NJPW “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 2,” Jan. 5, 2022. (8.5)

(7) Beyond Wrestling “Day 91” PPV, Feb. 4, 2022. (8.5)

(8) WWE “Survivor Series: War Games,” Nov. 26, 2022. (8.5)

(9) WWE “SummerSlam,” July 30, 2022. (8.5)

(10) Impact Wrestling “Hard To Kill 2022” PPV, Jan. 8 2022. (8.5)

(11) NJPW “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 1,” Jan. 4, 2022. (8.5)

(12) GCW “Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6: Part 1,” March 31, 2022. (8.5)

(13) NJPW “Capital Collision,” May 14, 2022. (8.5)

(14) ROH “Death Before Dishonor,” July 23, 2022. (8.5)

(15) NJPW “G1 Climax 32: Night 19,” Aug. 17, 2022. (8.5)

(16) WWE “Clash at the Castle,” Sept. 3, 2022. (8.5)

(17) NJPW “Declaration of Power,” Oct. 10, 2022. (8.5)

(18) NJPW “Rumble on 44th Street,” Oct. 28, 2022. (8.5)

(19) ROH “Supercard of Honor,” April 1, 2022. (8.0)

(20) NJPW x AEW, “Forbidden Door,” June 26, 2022. (8.0)

(21) NJPW “Windy City Riot,” April 16, 2022. (8.0)

(22) PWG “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Want To Rock ‘N’ Roll)” Blu-ray release, taped Nov. 21, 2021 and released in 2022. (8.0)

(23) NJPW “G1 Climax 32: Night 4,” July 23, 2022. (8.0)

(24) NJPW “G1 Climax 32: Night 13,” Aug. 7, 2022. (8.0)

(25) NJPW “G1 Climax 32: Night 17,” Aug. 14, 2022. (8.0)

(26) NJPW “The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street,”Oct. 27, 2022. (8.0)

RADICAN’S 2022 MATCH OF THE YEAR RANKINGS

(1) C.M. Punk vs. MJF – Dog Collar match, AEW “Revolution” 2022, March. 6, 2022. (*****)

(2) Will Ospreay vs. Kazuchika Okada – G1 Climax 32 Final, NJPW “G1 Climax Finals,” Aug. 18, 2022. (******)

(3) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) – 2/3 Falls ROH World Tag Team Championship match, “Death Before Dishonor,” July 23, 2022. (*****)

(4) ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), ROH “Supercard of Honor,” April 1, 2022. (*****)

(5) Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar -Last Man Standing WWE Unified Championship match, “WWE Summerslam,” July 31, 2022. (*****)

(6) Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho & Angelo Parker & Matt Mendard & Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara w/Tay Conti) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston & Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli & Ortiz & Santana) – Blood & Guts double-cage match, AEW “Dynamite: Blood & Guts,” June 29, 2022. (*****)

(7) Swerve Strickland vs. Nick Wayne, DEFY “DEFY 50,” Feb. 26, 2022. (*****)

(8) Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, WWE “Hell in a Cell,” June 5, 2022. (****3/4)

(9) Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Accliamed – AEW World Tag Team Championship match, AEW “All Out,” Sept. 4, 2022. (****3/4)

(10) X-Pac vs. Joey Janela, GCW “Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6: Part 1,” March 31, 2022. (****3/4)

(11) Will Ospreay vs. Tetsuya Naito – G1 Climax 32 Semi-Final match, NJPW “G1 Climax 32: Night 19.” Aug. 17, 2022. (****3/4)

(12) Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy – IWGP U.S. Hvt. Championship match, AEW “Forbidden Door,” June 26, 2022. (****3/4)

(13) Jon Moxley vs. C.M. Punk – AEW World Hvt. Championship match, AEW “All Out,” Sept. 4, 2022.)

(14) Gunther vs. Sheamus – WWE IC Championship match,” WWE “Clash at the Castle,” Sept. 3, 2022. (****1/2)

(15) Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta, AEW “Rampage,” taped April 6, 2022 and aired April 8, 2022. (****1/2)

(16) AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), AEW “Dynamite,” April 6, 2022. (****1/2)

(17) Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, WWE “WrestleMania 38: Night 1,” April 2, 2022. (****1/2)

(18) Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, WWE “Clash at the Castle,” Sept. 3, 2022. (****1/2)

(19) Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus – Cage match, AEW “Full Gear,” Nov. 18, 2022. (****1/2)

(20) IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada, “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 1,” Jan. 4, 2022. (****½)

(21) IWGP World Hvt. Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 2,” Jan. 5, 2022. (****½)

(22) IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion Kenta vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, “Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 2,” Jan. 5, 2022. (****½)

(23) Chris Jericho & Matt Mendard & Angelo Parker & Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson & Eddie Kingston & Santana & Ortiz – Anarchy in the Arena, AEW “Double or Nothing,” May 29, 2022. (****1/2)

(24) Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley, NJPW “Windy City Riot,” April 16, 2022. (****1/2)

(25) AEW Tag Team Champions Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy vs. Matt & Nick Jackson vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish, AEW “Revolution” 2022, March 6, 2022. (****½)

(26) Jon Moxley vs. Biff Busick, GCW “Bloodsport 8,” March 31, 2022. (****1/2)

(27) Biff Busick vs. Slade, Beyond Wrestling “Day 91,” Feb. 4, 2022. (****½)

(28) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Juice Robinson vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay, NJPW “Capital Collision,” May 14, 2022. (****1/2)

(29) Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita, AEW “Battle of the Belts III,” Aug. 6, 2022. (****1/2)

(30) The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. The Lucha Bros (Kenta Oscuro & Rey Fenix), AEW “Rampage,” June 3, 2022. (****1/2)

(31) Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii, NJPW Capital Collision PPV,” May 14, 2022. (****1/2)

(32) Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Madcap Moss vs. Sheamus vs. Omos (w/MVP) vs. Sami Zayn vs. Riddle vs. Theory – Men’s Money in the Bank match, WWE “Money in the Bank,” July 2, 2022. (****1/2)

(33) Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Flamita, AAA “Show Center Championship,” March 12, 2022. (****½)

(34) Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr, “NJPW Cup 2022,” March 21, 20222. (****1/2)

(35) Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tetsuya Naito, “NJPW Cup 2022 Finals,” March 27, 2022. (****1/2)

(36) Tetsuya Naito vs. Kazuchika Okada, “NJPW Cup 2022,” March 26, 2022. (****1/2)

(37) Jay White vs. Tama Tonga – IWGP World Hvt. Championship match, NJPW “Declaration of Power,” Oct. 10, 2022. (****1/2)

