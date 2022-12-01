New Hulk Hogan Bighead announced by FOCO, details on release

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hulk Hogan is the latest Bighead release from FOCO.

The Hogan Bighead features his name displayed on the front with the phrase “Hulkmania” on the base. Hogan is dressed in his signature red and yellow attire. The standard edition of the figure is limited to 222 units. There is also a variant edition of Hogan’s Bighead that features a gold base and is limited to 72 units

Both versions stand at nearly 10 inches tall. The standard version is due out in February and retails for $55. The variant is due out in May and retails for $65.

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @sr_torch