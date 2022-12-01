FREE PODCAST 12/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon featuring Steamboat & FTR vs. Lethal & Aldis & Anderson, Rock and Roll Express vs. the Briscoes, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland take a look at Big Time Wrestling’s Return of the Dragon, featuring Ricky Steamboat’s first match in 12 years as he teams with FTR against Jay Lethal & Nick Aldis & Brock Anderson in an exciting match, plus a fun bout between the Rock and Roll Express and the Briscoe Brothers, Kerry Morton vs. Brian Pillman Jr for the NWA Junior Heavyweight Title, and more, including the inevitable comparisons to Ric Flair’s Last Match. We also catch up with all the happenings in IWTV’s T4 tournament, with three big matches, including Bussy vs. MSP, a match that divided our hosts, Bang Bros vs. To Infinity and Beyond, and Shook Crew against Kings of the District. For VIP, we check out a sampling of matches from Beyond Wrestling’s Motherlode, notably podcast faves Masha Slamovich vs. Willow and Tracy Williams vs. Rex Lawless.

