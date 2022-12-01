News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/1 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (11-27-2012) Evaluating debut promo for The Shield, Sam Shaw/Dexter, Titus sacrificed to Ryback (192 min.)

December 1, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (11-27-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell to discuss these topics:

  • Evaluating the debut promo for The Shield
  • Ryback latest promo, Dolph Ziggler jobbing to John Cena
  • Titus O’Neil sacrificed to Ryback
  • The latest on A.J. Lee-Cena
  • Much more with live callers

And in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer email questions along with an extended look at several segments from Impact last week including Brooke Hogan-Bully Ray, and random other topics.

