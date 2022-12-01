News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/1 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reaction to Dynamite viewership drops, MJF’s first promo as champ, NXT’s Legends panel, Tyrus book review, Raw, UFC, more (101 min.)

December 1, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Reaction to AEW Dynamite’s viewership drop
  • Review of Dynamite including MJF’s first promo as champ
  • Review of WWE Raw including Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, Miz-Dexter
  • Review of NXT including the Legends panel, Booker T’s commentary
  • Preview of UFC Fight Night on regular ESPN
  • Review of new autobiography by Tyrus, a/k/a Brodus Clay

