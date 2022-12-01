VIP AUDIO 12/1 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reaction to Dynamite viewership drops, MJF’s first promo as champ, NXT’s Legends panel, Tyrus book review, Raw, UFC, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Reaction to AEW Dynamite’s viewership drop
- Review of Dynamite including MJF’s first promo as champ
- Review of WWE Raw including Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, Miz-Dexter
- Review of NXT including the Legends panel, Booker T’s commentary
- Preview of UFC Fight Night on regular ESPN
- Review of new autobiography by Tyrus, a/k/a Brodus Clay
