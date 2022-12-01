FREE PODCAST 12/1 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-29-2017) Keller & Chiari: Owens vs. Orton, Riott Squad week two, Shane and Bryan saga, and what if banned Sami interferes in a no DQ match (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (11-29-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Mike Chiari of Ring Rust Radio to talk about Smackdown including the Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton main event, the break up of the Hype Bros., Riott Squad week two, Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan saga continues, what if banned Sami interferes in a no DQ match, plus an on-site correspondent and Mailbag rants.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply