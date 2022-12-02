SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE has reportedly begun laying out scenarios for a potential return of The Rock.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE is looking to get closer to finalizing plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. This includes laying out scenarios for the return of The Rock. The report indicates that discussions have taken place that would have The Rock return as the surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match, win, and then go on to face Reigns at WrestleMania. The report also indicates that other scenarios are being discussed as well, which would still get to the super match between both men.

WrestleMania 39 will air live on Peacock from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1 and April 2. Matches for the show have not been announced at this time.

CATCH-UP: WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 11/28: Becky Lynch hits with opening promo, Miz vs. Lumis misses, more