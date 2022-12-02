Cody Rhodes injury update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes has resumed all normal training and gym work as he continues to recover from surgery on his torn pec.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Rhodes is working with top level trainers to gain size and weigh 240 pounds. The report indicates that while Cody is back in the gym regularly, a return date has not been decided on, but WWE will try to make it special.

Cody Rhodes injured his pec while training earlier this year. He wrestled with the torn muscle at the Hell in a Cell PPV event against Seth Rollins. Rhodes was written off television after Rollins attacked him viciously from behind on the Raw after the PPV event.

Rhodes returned to the WWE in April of 2022 at WrestleMania. When he left the company for surgery, the estimated recovery time for Rhodes was nine months.

