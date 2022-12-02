Kota Ibushi return update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kota Ibushi has begun light training for an eventual return to the ring. Ibushi has been out of action since the G1 Climax tournament in 2021. In the finals against Kazuchika Okada, Ibushi injured his shoulder and has not wrestled since.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Ibushi’s shoulder has held up during the light training that he’s done. Ibushi’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expires in January. Ibushi and the company have been at odds for a variety of different reasons and its unknown at this time whether or not he will re-sign.

Ibushi is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion and IGWP World Heavyweight Champion. He’s won multiple G1 tournaments and has wrestled in the main event of New Japan’s biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom.

This year’s Wrestle Kingdom event will take place on January 4 like usual. Matches for the show include Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship.

CATCH-UP: Cody Rhodes injury update