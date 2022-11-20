News Ticker

Kenny Omega set to return to NJPW

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

November 20, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
Kenny Omega is returning to NJPW.

At the NJPW X Stardom Historic X-Over event earlier today, Omega appeared in a video to challenge IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion Will Ospreay to a match at Wrestling Kingdom 17 on Jan. 4, 2023. Ospreay accepted Omega’s challenge and the match is now official.

Omega last appeared for NJPW on Jan. 4, 2019 shortly before AEW was launched.

The following matches are now confirmed for Wrestle Kingdom 17:

  • IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada
  • IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega
  • IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato
  • IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions FTR vs. TBA
  • NJPW World Television Championship Tournament final: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita
  • IWGP Women’s Championship match: IWGP Women’s Champion Kairi vs. Tam Nakano

