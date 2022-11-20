Kenny Omega set to return to NJPW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kenny Omega is returning to NJPW.

At the NJPW X Stardom Historic X-Over event earlier today, Omega appeared in a video to challenge IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion Will Ospreay to a match at Wrestling Kingdom 17 on Jan. 4, 2023. Ospreay accepted Omega’s challenge and the match is now official.

Omega last appeared for NJPW on Jan. 4, 2019 shortly before AEW was launched.

The following matches are now confirmed for Wrestle Kingdom 17:

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada

IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions FTR vs. TBA

NJPW World Television Championship Tournament final: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita

IWGP Women’s Championship match: IWGP Women’s Champion Kairi vs. Tam Nakano

