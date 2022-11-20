FREE PODCAST 11/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: AEW Full Gear post-show including MJF’s title win, Regal’s turn, Hayter’s victory, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down, with callers and emailers, the AEW Full Gear PPV. Among the topics: The Elite’s return, who’s next for MJF, Jamie Hayter’s interim Women’s Title win, and more. Greg also recaps the Impact Wrestling Over Drive special event from Friday.

