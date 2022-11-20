VIP AUDIO 11/19 – AEW Full Gear PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Sage: Full review of Moxley-MJF headlined event with return of The Elite, Saraya’s return, Jungle Boy-Luchasaurus cage, more (62 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch contributor Tyler Sage for full analysis of AEW Full Gear including Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW Title, Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the Interim AEW Title, Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS Title, the return of The Elite against Death Triangle for the Trios Title, Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH Title, Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a cage, the in-ring debut of Jeff Jarrett, and much more.

