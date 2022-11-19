SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MJF is the new AEW World Champion.

In the main event of Saturday night’s Full Gear event on PPV, MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win the world title, but not without controversy. After the referee was knocked to the mat, MJF teased that he would use the Dynamite diamond ring to help him win. William Regal walked to the ring and threatened MJF, causing him to not do it. Later, Regal would slip MJF brass knuckles, and MJF would hit Moxley with them to win the match and the title.

Two other championships changed hands at the PPV as well. Jaime Hayter defeated Toni Storm to win the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship and Samoa Joe defeated Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs to win the TNT Championship.

