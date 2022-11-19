News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/19 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Analysis of Tony Khan’s media conference call talking Punk controversy, ROH’s future and inclusion in AEW shows, tournaments, FTR usage, ratings, more (100 min.)

November 19, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special in-depth review of Tony Khan’s media conference call followed by the full media conference call from this past Thursday. Topics include:

  • C.M. Punk
  • ROH’s future and inclusion on AEW TV
  • FTR’s usage
  • Video packages on Dynamite
  • Ratings this year (with extra data comparing AEW to last year and to NXT)
  • Nyla Rose belt stealing angle
  • More

