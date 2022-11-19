VIP AUDIO 11/19 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Analysis of Tony Khan’s media conference call talking Punk controversy, ROH’s future and inclusion in AEW shows, tournaments, FTR usage, ratings, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special in-depth review of Tony Khan’s media conference call followed by the full media conference call from this past Thursday. Topics include:

C.M. Punk

ROH’s future and inclusion on AEW TV

FTR’s usage

Video packages on Dynamite

Ratings this year (with extra data comparing AEW to last year and to NXT)

Nyla Rose belt stealing angle

More

