VIP AUDIO 11/19 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Analysis of Tony Khan’s media conference call talking Punk controversy, ROH’s future and inclusion in AEW shows, tournaments, FTR usage, ratings, more (100 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on AEW” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special in-depth review of Tony Khan’s media conference call followed by the full media conference call from this past Thursday. Topics include:
- C.M. Punk
- ROH’s future and inclusion on AEW TV
- FTR’s usage
- Video packages on Dynamite
- Ratings this year (with extra data comparing AEW to last year and to NXT)
- Nyla Rose belt stealing angle
- More
