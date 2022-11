SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Tom Stoup cover NXT from November 20, 2014 including hype for Zayn vs. Neville at Takeover R-Evolution, the first Kevin Owens teaser, Brat Pack movies, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO