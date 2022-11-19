VIP 2002 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #734 (December 7, 2002): Hulk Hogan reveals to Wade Keller his thoughts on Bret Hart Montreal Screwjob in this Torch Talk, plus Austin-WWE negotiations

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #734 cover-dated December 7, 2002: This issue opens with a headline about WWE shifting attention overseas as they often have when domestic business drops… Top Stories of the Week includes the latest on Steve Austin’s talks with WWE about a return… Jason Powell’s November Hitlist… Wade Keller’s “This Week” feature contends Vince Russo’s passion and charisma offset by bad storytelling… Part two of the “Torch Talk” with Hogan with his take on the Bret Hart Survivor Series Swerve… Pat McNeill’s feature column titled “A Night at the Indies”… Plus Wade Keller’s End Notes, WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ETC. Newswire, TV Reports, the TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, 1992 Backtrack, and more…

