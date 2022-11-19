LECLAIR’S AEW FULL GEAR 2022 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Moxley vs. MJF, ROH World Title 4-Way, Saraya vs. Baker, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW FULL GEAR 2022 REPORT

NOVEMBER 19, 2022

NEWARK, NJ AT PRUDENTIAL CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON B/R LIVE (U.S.), FITE.TV (Int.)

Announcers: Excalibur & Jim Ross & Taz

-Pyro shot from the refreshed LED stage as Excalibur welcomed the audience to a sold out Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, He introduced himself and his broadcast partners, Jim Ross and Taz. The camera focused on the steel cage, already lowered to envelope the ring. He plugged Draft Kings and threw to a quick promo.

-Christian Cage entered first, wearing a suit, arm still in a sling. He looked pensively around at the crowd before turning back toward the curtain. Luchasaurus followed to his own music. Flames shot stage. Excalibur said a steel cage match can shorten careers and that they’re reserved for when “the blood boils too hot.” J.R. agreed, saying the rivalry was deeply personal.

Jungle Boy headed to the ring, serenaded by the crowd. The announcers said it was a good chance to get the “dinosaur off his back.” Jungle Boy slammed the door of the cage behind him.

(1) LUCHASAURUS (w/ Christian Cage) vs. “JUNGLE BOY” JACK PERRY – Steel Cage match

Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy looked around hesitantly at the structure surrounding them. Luchasaurus scooped Jungle Boy into the air, but Perry slid down his back and caught him with some quick kicks. Perry leapt onto the top rope. Luchasaurus tried to grab him by the throat, but Perry fought free, leapt onto the wall of the cage and then onto Lucharsaurus, taking him down. After some quick clothesline ducks, Luchasaurus dropped Jungle Boy with a big boot, then dumped him into the wall of the cage. J.R. said it’s a huge mismatch physically.

The camera pulled back to show a wide shot of the steel cage. Luchasaurus raked Jungle Boy’s head across the chain link of the cage. Perry was already bleeding from the forehead. Christian Cage talked trash from outside. Luchasaurus gave Jungle Boy a Suplex over the apron and back into the ring. Perry crawled toward the corner, but Luchasaurus followed, dropping the much smaller Jungle Boy with big knife-edge chops. After a clothesline out of the corner, Luchasaurus hit a walking Sidewalk Slam for a cover and two count.

Jungle Boy wiped the blood from his eyes, it was really pouring now. Luchasaurus tossed him into the cage wall repeatedly. Perry tried to fight back with a clothesline, but Luchasaurus barely staggered. He scooped Jungle Boy and tossed him haphazardly into the steel cage. Perry collapsed in between the chain link and the ropes in a heap. Luchasaurus retrieved him, seating him atop the turnbuckle. Jungle Boy grabbed the arm and dropped backward, stretching the elbow and forearm. Luchasaurus pulled himself free and slammed Jungle Boy for a cover and near fall just past 6:15.

Christian Cage watched on from the outside as Luchasaurus tried to intimidate referee Bryce Remsburg. Christian stole the key from the outside official and tried to unlock the door. Bodies spilled from the back, hauling Christian away. The damage was done, though. Luchasaurus exited the ring through the now-unlocked door. Jungle Boy followed, diving onto him. Luchasaurus shrugged it off and retrieved a table from underneath the ring. J.R. said “the integrity of the steel cage match has gone to hell.”

With Perry down in a bloody heap on the floor, Luchasaurus began filling the ring with steel chairs. He walked Perry back inside. Jungle Boy kicked Luchasaurus through the ropes. The dinosaur was stunned. Jungle Boy hit him with a trio of dropkicks, sending him to the apron. Perry caught another dropkick, driving Luchasaurus’ back into the steel. Perry drove his boot into Luchasaurus’ face, slamming it against the steel. He headed to the apron to meet his foe, looking to deliver a Piledriver. Luchasaurus back-dropped Perry on the edge of the apron as the match approached 11:00.

Luchasaurus opened a chair and looked to Chokeslam Perry onto it. Perry countered and delivered a Destroyer off the chair for a roll up and one count. He followed up with a Killswitch onto a steel chair for a believable near fall. The crowd opened up a “we want tables” chant. Perry choked Luchasaurus across the middle rope. He leapt off the chair a second time, but Luchasaurus caught him out of thin air and Chokeslammed him onto the chair, breaking it in half. Luchasaurus covered for a near fall of his own.

The two men fought into the corner and to the top rope. Luchasaurus set Perry up for a backdrop, but Jungle Boy elbowed himself free and hooked the big man to deliver an avalanche Sliced Bread. Luchasaurus sat up. Jungle Boy did, too. “You were my best friend!” Perry yelled. The two rose quickly, trading punches. Luchasaurus dropped Jungle Boy with a massive headbutt. “Stay down, you’re done!” he yelled. He chopped Jungle Boy down repeatedly. Jungle Boy shot up and wiped the blood from his face, slapping Luchasaurus with the bloodied hand.

Jack Perry hooked Luchasaurus and lifted him into a Spike Piledriver for a cover and near fall at 15:30. The camera pulled back to show the crowd as Jungle Boy set up up the table. Perry jumped on Luchasaurus’ back, but the dinosaur managed to topple the table over. He pulled Perry to his front side and delivered a Tombstone Piledriver for a two count. “This is awesome!” rang out from the crowd. Luchasaurus returned the table to an upright position. He scooped Perry, but Jack rolled onto his back and into a Sleeper. Jungle Boy was able to dump Luchasaurus onto the table. He cracked him in the head with a steel chair, then climbed to top rope.

Jungle Boy continued climbing, all the way to the top of the cage. He hit a massive diving elbow off the cage, breaking the table. He turned Luchasaurus over and applied the Snare Trap submission. Luchasaurus hesitated, but tapped.

WINNER: “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in 18:43

“It was a war, and it was decisive victory for Jack Perry”, Excalibur exclaimed as Perry climbed the cage to celebrate.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Fun, hot opener. This crowd was certainly in stark contract to Wednesday’s Dynamite, which suffered greatly from a subdued, disengaged audience. Wrestling is always better with an invested crowd, but AEW in particular has covered up many flaws over the years by having hot crowds willing to buy into everything. This was a very good match with a strong story behind it and a crowd ready to come alive for Jungle Boy, who got the much needed win after a long road. Luchasaurus absolutely dominated in the early going, and to the crowd’s credit, they waited patiently for the underdog to get his comeback. I liked the fact that AEW treated the cage match like a big deal, drawing attention to the fact that they rarely do it, and that the feud had to call for it. Effective stuff.)

-The announcers tossed to a quick video package for the Trio’s Championship match, featuring the return of the Elite.

Death Triangle headed to the ring first, receiving a strong reaction from the crowd. The camera pulled back as the audience anticipated the return of The Elite. Taz said they’re making everybody wait. The lights went out, and the camera moved to focus on a video on the tron above the ring. After brief silence, “Carry On My Wayward Son” by Kansas played. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were shown atop the stage in silhouette. They headed to the ring with Brandon Cutler and Don Callis on tow.

(2) DEATH TRIANGLE (c, Pac & Penta El Zero M & Ray Fenix) vs. THE ELITE (Kenny Omega & Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson, w/ Brandon Cutler & Don Callis) – AEW World Trio’s Championship match

All six men stood in the ring as the bell rang. They looked around amongst themselves, trying to settle on who would open things up. The crowd chanted “welcome back!” as the teams settled on Kenny Omega and Pac, respectively. Don Callis joined the commentary team. Omega and Pac circled the ring, then locked up. They traded quick standing switches. A huge “F— C.M. Punk” chant broke out. Taz said it’s a “salty” crowd.

Omega and Pac continued to trade quick take downs. Omega leapfrogged Pac and tried to give him a Famous-er, but Pac flipped through it and rolled to the outside, daring Kenny to come at him. Omega tagged in Nick Jackson. Pac tagged in Ray Fenix. Nick and Ray locked up, then traded quick clothesline counters. Fenix tried to hit a Sunset Bomb over the top to the outside, but Jackson held on. Both men quickly returned to the ring. Jackson caught Fenix with a dropkick. Fenix popped up looking for a cutter, but Nick blocked it. Both men ducked quick Roundhouse Kick attempts. Jackson went for another and hit it. He tagged in Matt Jackson. Fenix tagged in Penta.

The Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers traded multiple tandem Super kicks. All four men kipped up, to the crowd’s delight. The Young Bucks hit more Super kicks. Pac entered the ring and ate double Sucker Kicks, too. Kenny Omega hit the ring and Pac rolled to the outside as the match approached 5:00. Omega and Penta traded counters. Omega sent Penta to the corner and the Young Bucks kicked him in the head. Matt Jackson flipped through his brother’s legs, taking down Pac on the outside. He accepted a drink from a fan in the front row, smelling it before taking a very small sip. The announcers called him brave.

Back in the ring, Pac tagged in to work over Omega. He walked Kenny to the corner and tagged Penta. Death Triangle hit trios kids to the head of Omega and covered him for a two count. Taz noted that Pac was bleeding from the nose. Penta tagged him back in. Pac gave Omega a body slam and climbed to the top rope. Omega wandered to his feet and charged, but Pac ducked him. Omega grabbed Pac’s head and slammed him into the mat. Omega tagged Matt Jackson, Pac tagged Ray Fenix.

Matt Jackson gave Ray Fenix a pair of Northern Lights Suplexes. Penta entered to help, but Jackson gave both Lucha Bros the move. Penta tagged in and went to work on the legs of Matt. He kicked the thigh and caught him with a quick dropkick before tagged in Pac. Pac thwarted a tag attempt from Matt and drove him into the Death Triangle corner. Ray Fenix tagged himself in, again cutting Matt Jackson off.

Nick Jackson clapped his brother to life as the match hit 10:00. Matt tagged him in. Fenix tagged Pac. Nick dropped Pac, then took both Lucha Bros down with an Arm Drag off the top rope. Nick tagged in Kenny Omega. Omega and Pac traded vicious rights and body kicks. Omega exploded with a Snap Half Nelson Suplex. He led the crowd in his signature Terminator Clap, then flipped over the top rope onto Pac and Penta, landing on his feet. In the ring, Ray Fenix walked Nick Jackson up to the top rope. Matt Jackson pulled him down and gave him a DDT on the apron. In the opposing corner, Penta and Nick choreographed a climb to the top rope and then dove onto everyone else waiting in the pool below.

Brandon Cutler sprayed Kenny Omega as he wrangled Pac back into the ring. He connected with a Fisherman Buster for a cover and two count at 13:10. Omega pointed to the sky and called for the V-Trigger. Pac side-stepped it and used the momentum of the ropes to nail a Snap German Suplex. Pac kicked Omega in the gut, then the face. He charged, but the Young Bucks caught Pac and fed him back to Kenny. The Lucha Bros entered and scooped the Young Bucks. Kenny held Pac in Tombstone Piledriver position for several seconds before Pac turned it around on him. Death Triangle hit trio Tombstones. Fenix hit Nick Jackson with a cutter. Pac climbed to the top rope and hit the Black Arrow on Omega.

Pac immediately turned Omega into the Brutalizer. Omega reached his legs out for the ropes. Nick Jackson broke it up just in time. The Lucha Bros tossed the Bucks to the outside, then dove onto them. Pac tagged in Ray Fenix. He hit a step up kick to the face of Omega, then an arm drag off the top rope. Pac tossed Fenix a hammer. Fenix argued with Pac, reluctant to use it. He tossed it back to Pac. Kenny caught Fenix with the V-Trigger. The Bucks held Pac and Penta on the outside. Omega hit the Tiger Driver for a near fall.

“Fight forever!” the crowd pleaded. Omega sized up Fenix for another V-Trigger. Penta hit the ring and cut him off with a Slingblade. He delivered the same move to Nick, then Matt Jackson. The Bucks and Kenny rose quickly and hit Penta with a trio of Superkicks. Omega Powerbombed Ray Fenix and he and the Bucks hit the BTE Trigger. Omega covered, but Pac broke the cover. Pac tossed the Bucks to the outside. He pulled the hammer out, charging at Kenny. Nick Jackson exploded onto the screen and Superkicked Pac.

Pac rolled to the outside. Nick Jackson dove onto him. Matt Jackson delivered a Moonsault onto Pac from the top rope. Omega caught Fenix with another V-Trigger. Pac tossed the hammer to Fenix again. Omega scooped Fenix up for the One-Winged Angel. Fenix hit Omega in the head with the hammer and rolled him up for a three count.

WINNERS: Death Triangle in 18:42 to retain the AEW World Trios Championships

(LeClair’s Analysis: Phew. This was just about 18 minutes of non-stop action at a break-neck pace. Nearly impossible to cover coherently, but certainly a whole lot of fun to watch. I’ll admit, this loose no-rule, no-sell style does often wear a little thin with me, and I thought this was another entry in a long list of those bouts in AEW, but it’s hard to argue with the formula when the crowd is so fully invested. I thought the story they told throughout with Pac trying to convince Fenix to cheat was effective. It’s a wrinkle they’ve alluded to several times, and Fenix has always let cooler heads prevail. Tonight, he tried that again, and only when faced with certain defeat did he bite the bullet and heed Pac’s advice. Should make for an interesting story going forward.)

-The announcers tossed to a quick video package for the TBS Championship match.

-Nyla Rose rode to the ring in the back of low rider, accompanied by Vicki Guerrero and Marina Shafir. Excalibur noted that Nyla has possession of the TBS Championship, but it’s not yet hers. Rose posed atop the lower bowl barricade as she headed through ringside to the ring.

Jade Cargill headed to the ring in a Thunder Cats-inspired look. Excalibur noted that Cargill began her reign as TBS Champion in the Prudential Center.

Aubrey Edwards handed off the TBS Championship to the Baddies on the outside. Nyla Rose immediately left the ring to attack. Jade followed and tossed Nyla into the ring.

(3) JADE CARGILL (c, w/ the Baddies) vs. NYLA ROSE (w/ Vicki Guerrero & Marina Shafir) – TBS Championship match

Jade Cargill took control out of the gate, tossing Nyla Rose toward the corner and smothering her with forearms. Nyla Rose fought free and charged, but Cargill side-stepped her and sent her flying to the outside. Cargill followed her out and connected with a Pump Kick. Rose went flying over the barricade and into the crowd. Cargill gave chase. Rose tried to charge at her, but Jade lifted her up over the barricade and dumped her onto the ringside floor.

The two women worked back into the ring. Rose got Cargill into the corner and gave her a splash. Nyla delivered a pair of Bodyslams and then flexed her arms for the crowd. She covered Jade after a standing splash for a one count. Cargill retreated to the corner. Rose hit a running Cannonball. Rose continued to flex to the crowd, then cornered Cargill again for some body shots. Cargill managed to fight free and knock Nyla down. She climbed to the middle rope and jumped, but Rose caught her with a boot the face. Ross said Cargill should stick to her effective ground game.

Nyla Rose ducked a bicycle kick as the match crossed 4:00. She tried to Suplex the champion, but Cargill blocked it. Rose managed to get her up anyway, draping her over the top rope. Rose climbed to the top rope and delivered a diving knee drop to the back of Cargill’s head. She hooked the leg for a two count. Nyla set up for the Beast Bomb, but Cargill rolled through it and caught Rose with a knee to the face. Both women were down in the center of the ring as the camera pulled back to show the audience.

Cargill draped an arm over Nyla for a two count. Excalibur mentioned that it’s not just the title on the line, but Cargill’s 41-0 win streak. Both women struggled to their feet. Cargill caught a kick to the head, then a sit-out Powerbomb for a cover and near fall at 6:30. Cargill set up for Jaded, but Rose slipped free. The two engaged in a messy roll up sequence, eventually leading to Rose hitting a Jaded of her own. She covered for a near fall.

With the champion down, Nyla Rose climbed to the top rope. She dove, but Cargill rolled out of the way. The champion hit a Bicycle Kick, then followed with an emphatic Jaded for a roll-over cover and three count.

WINNER: Jade Cargill in 8:00 to retain the TBS Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: Wade Keller and I talked a lot about match-ups on this card that could suffer from having torn crowds. I think this was the first example of that coming to fruition. With both Cargill and Rose pretty clearly defined as heels, it seemed hard for the crowd to get invested. The action was fine, with some sloppy instances that felt a little too telegraphed, but I thought it mostly worked for what it was. Cargill continues to impress in big-match situations, despite still being green. This served it’s purpose to end this silly “steal the belt” angle, but I think we’re now getting to a point where Cargill needs some challengers that people can genuinely perceive as a legitimate threat to her streak.)

-Excalibur tossed to a quick video package hyping the ROH World Championship match. After the video, he threw down to ROH ring announcer, Bobby Cruise for introductions. Ian Ricaboni joined the team on commentary.

Claudio Castagnoli headed to the ring first, followed by Bryan Danielson. Both got big, positive reactions. Boos rang out for Sammy Guevara.

(4) CHRIS JERICHO (c) vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. BRYAN DANIELSON vs. SAMMY GUEVARA – 4-way match for the ROH World Championship