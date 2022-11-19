11/19 AEW FULL GEAR PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report with analysis of Moxley vs. MJF, Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Cargill vs. Rose, Storm vs. Hayter, Baker vs. Saraya, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW FULL GEAR PPV REPORT

NOVEMBER 19, 2022

NEWARK, N.J. AT PRUDENTIAL CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON PPV & FITE TV & YOUTUBE

[“ZERO HOUR” PRE-SHOW]

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

(A) DANHAUSEN & ORANGE CASSIDY & TRENT BERETTA & CHUCK TAYLOR & ROCKY ROMERO vs. THE FACTORY (Q.T. Marshall & Aaron Solo & Lee Johnson & Cole Carter & Nick Comoroto)

WINNERS: Cassidy & Beretta & Romero & Danhausen when Danhaussen pinned Comoroto in 12:00.

(B) RICKY STARKS vs. BRIAN CAGE – Eliminator Tournament match

Ethan Page was on commentary. Cage dominated early. Starks made a couple comebacks, but Cage overpowered him and cut them short. Eventually Starks countered Cage with a Canadian Destroyer and his Roshombo finisher for the clean win.

WINNER: Starks in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good to see Starks get the win here. Cage has had some losses recently and having him beat Starks would define Starks down quite a bit, yet because Cage is so much bigger, a win gives Starks a good boost going into the next round.)

(C) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. JUN AKIYAMA

WINNER: Kingston in 11:00.

-Kingston talked to the crowd after his win and plugged the PPV. He said fans can cheer MJF, but he’s still an asshole and he’s rooting for Jon Moxley.

-Jim Ross made his entrance to his music.

[MAIN PPV CARD]

Commenators: Jim Ross, Taz, Excalibur

(1) “JUNGLE BOY” JACK PERRY vs. LUCHASAURUS (w/Christian Cage)

Ross touted Perry as a big part of AEW’s future and complimented how much he’s grown. Perry landed an early dropkick off the second rope, but Luchasaurus overpowered him and took over. Ross said Perry is physically simply overmatched. Ross said Christian is “working” his arm injury with a cast longer than “Iron” Mike Sharpe. Perry bled from the forehead early. Perry made a comeback a few minutes in with an armbar in the ropes, but Luchasaurus broke the hold and went back on the attack. They showed Perry’s family watching with concern at ringside.

Christian grabbed the cage key from the ringside ref’s pocket. Christian unlocked the door, but the ref called for security who dragged him to the back. Meanwhile, Luchasaurus and Perry left the cage and fought up the ramp. Perry’s face was covered in blood. Luchasaurus caught a Perry dropkick and catapulted him into the side of the cage. Luchasaurus pulled table out from under the ring and then slid it into the ring. Luchasaurus threw Perry into the side of the cage, then looked around for something else under the ring. He found two chairs and threw them into the cage and then threw Perry into the cage.

Luchasaurus caught Perry with a big boot, but Perry fired right back with three dropkicks, knocking Luchasaurus into the side of the cage. Luchasaurus set up Perry for a chokeslam onto a chair, but Perry broke free and landed a Destroyer. Luchasaurus kicked out at one. Perry hit him with a chair and scored a near fall. Luchasaurus came back a minute later with a chokeslam through the chair for a near fall. Perry fired up a few minutes later and slapped away at Luchasaurus followed by forearms. He then gave Luchasaurus a piledriver mid-ring for a near fall.

After Luchasaurus came back and slammed Perry onto the met a few times, fans chanted “This is awesome!” Perry leaped onto Luchasaurs’s back and applied a sleeper. Luchasaurus tried to power out, but collapsed onto a table set up in the corner. Perry lifted him onto the table and then bashed him across the face, chest, and forearms with a chair. Fans cheered as Perry pointed to the top. Perry climbed to the top of the cage. “Be careful, Jack!” yelled Taz. Perry looked around, then dove off with a flying elbow drop. The table broke udner Luchasaurus. He then applied a Snare Trap for the tapout win. Ross complimented the match.

WINNER: Perry in 19:00. (****)

(Keller’s Analysis: Very good cage match. Good to see a clean finish. I didn’t mind Christian opening the cage door early because he faced ramifications for it and it wasn’t a deciding factor in favor of the heel, although it did lead to the table and chairs being incorporated into the match which Perry ultimately took advantage of. Well paced, good psychology, solid execution, crowd-pleasing finish. It sets up Perry going after Christian hopefully soon.)

(2) THE ELITE (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks w/Brandon Cutler) vs. DEATH TRIANGLE (Pac & Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) – AEW Trios Title match

Death Triangle came out first. The Elite came out to “Carry On Wayward Son” by Kansas. They sang along to the song. Don Callis joined in on commentary. Ross called him a loudmouth. Omega and Pac dazzled at first with some exchanges. Nick and Penta went at it next. It didn’t take long for all six top get involved in the ring. Matt landed a sweet diving corkscrew dive over Nick and onto Pac at ringside. Pac grabbed his face in pain right away. When Omega lifted Penta onto his shoulders, Pac broke it up with a dropkick to his knee. Excalibur said that could be crippling for Omega.

Omega landed a running dive at ringside onto two opponents. Nick gave Fenix a leaping DDT on the ring apron. Then he head scissored Penta onto a waiting crowd of four others at ringside. Fans popped. Everyone was slow to get up. Omega and Pac entered the ring and battled for a while. Pac countered a charging Omega with a released German suplex. Everyone else entered and Death Triangle delivered three Tombstones at the same time to each member of the Elite. Taz said he’s never seen that before. Fenix launched off of Penta’s shoulders onto Omega. The Bucks intervened. Pac climbed to the top rope and landed a Black Arrow onto Omega’s back and then applied the Brutalizer. The Bucks broke it up.

When the dust settled, Fenix took control against Omega. Pac tossed Fenix a hammer. He threw it back to Pac and shook his head. Omega then surprised Fenix with a V-Trigger followed by a Tiger Driver ’98 for a near fall. The Elite hit Penta with a triple superkick. They landed the BTE Trigger on Fenix mid-ring. Pac broke up the cover. Omega hit Fenix with a V-Trigger. Pac put the hammer in the right hand of Fenix. He borke up a Onme-WInged Angel attempt with a hammer shot and then rolled up Omega for the win.

WINNERS: Omega & The Bucks in 19:00 (18 stars… Just kidding… ****1/4)

(Keller’s Analysis: Wild but stellar six-man tag. This had more structure and psychology than some of these spotfests usually have, but not without obvious choreography and shorter-term selling than ideal so they can “get to the next spot.” The crowd ate it up. Ross was on board all the way, which helped. The tease with the hammer and then Fenix using it when all hope seemed lost, compromising his principles when he realized it was the only way to avoid defeat is an interesting chapter in this Pac-Fenix dynamic.)

(3) JADE CARGILL (w/Baddies) vs. NYLA ROSE (w/Vickie Guerrero, Marina Shafir) – TBS Title match

Rose came out in a bouncy old convertible a la Eddie Guerrero. It felt like a big time ring entrance. She had Jade’s belt with her. Jade came out in a new outfit based on Cheetara of ThunderCats. Rose knocked out Kiera Hogan at ringside before the match. Jade grabbed Rose and threw her into the ring and the ref called for the bell. Jade punched and kicked away at Rose in the corner. Jade knocked Rose to ringside and then delivered a pump kick, sending Rose over the ringside barricade.

Back in the ring, Rose took control and methodically battered Jade. Rose landed a leaping knee to the back of Jade’s head and neck as she had her over the top rope, good for a two count. Jade escaped a Beast Bomb and landed a forearm. Both were down and slow to get up. The announcers talked about Jade being undefeated in AEW, so more than the TBS Title was on the line in this match. Rose reverse-whipped Jade into the ropes, but Jade landed a Beast Bomb for a two count. They countered each other’s near fall attempts. Ross called it “bowling shoe ugly.” Rose landed the Jade Effect for a near fall. Ross leaped off the top rope with a flip senton attempt, but Jade moved. Rose barely tucked in time. Jade then landed Jaded for the clean win. Jade took her belt back and gave Rose a middle finger as her music played.

WINNER: Cargil to retain the TBS Title in 9:00. (*1/2)

(Keller’s Analysis: Clunky in spots, but pretty good much of the way. This wasn’t going to be a world class athletic match, but it succeeded well enough given who was involved. This felt like a big deal clash between two forces in the AEW Women’s Division.)

(4) CHRIS JERICHO vs. BRYAN DANIELSON vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. SAMMY GUEVARA

Fans sang Jericho’s song on his way to the ring. Ian Riccaboni joined the announcers on commentary. Lots of action early in and out of the ring. Danielson and Claudio cleared the ring and then went to battle with forearms and uppercuts. Danielson took Claudio down into an armbar attempt. Claudio powered Danielson up, but they countered each other into near fall roll-ups until Jericho broke it up. Claudio and Danielson each applied a single-leg crab to Jericho. Guevara leaped off the top rope and hit both with a double cutter. He scored a quick two count on Claudio, then Jericho.

Guevara and Jericho worked together to take over and then struck a pose mid-ring together. They knocked Claudio to the floor and turned back to Danielson, who was down in the corner. Guevara showed a little frustration when Jericho went for a cover and asked him to back away. Danielson came back against both Jericho and Guevera and landed Yes Kicks. He scored a two count on Guevara.

Claudio recovered and gave Jericho a gut-wrench mid-ring. Jericho avoided a swing, so Claudio landed a stomp and scored a near fall. Claudio went for a springboard move, but Jericho caught him out of mid-air with a Code Breaker. Guevara yanked Jericho off of Claudio. Jericho looked up at Guevara, upset and in disbelief. Fans chanted, “You f—ed up!” Taz said, “Who’s in the principal’s office now?” They brawled. Guevara hit Jericho eventually with a Code Breaker for a two count. Ross said that would have humiliated Jericho. Guevara twisted Jericho into an attempted Walls of Jericho. Jericho twisted out of it and then applied the Walls himself. Claudio broke it up and put Jericho in a sharpshooter. Danielson also put Jericho in a LeBell Lock. Guevara broke it up with kicks to both Claudio and Danielson.

Guevara looked around at the fallen wrestlers. He shook Jericho’s hand and helped him up. They hugged, but then Guevara surprised Jericho with a GTH followed by a top rope shooting star press for a convincing near fall. Guevara went after Danielson, but Danielson no-sold him and slapped him. Claudio then pressed Guevara over his head and threw Guevara hard onto Jericho at ringside. Danielson then landed a Psycho Knee for a convincing near fall.

Danielson dropped elbows on Claudio. Claudio reversed position and did the same to Danielson.