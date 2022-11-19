FREE PODCAST 11/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Survivor Series preview + 10 yrs ago Survivor Series post-show (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure with Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue, Nick takes the driver’s seat from Tom as a WWE Survivor Series 2022 preview and predictions show turns into anarchy.

Then in the second part of today’s double-header, we jump back ten years (11-18-2012) to the WWE Survivor Series post-show with James Caldwell and Greg Parks discussing with live callers the big stories from the event including the two elimination matches and the C.M. Punk vs. Ryback vs. John Cena main event. They also talk with an on-site correspondent for an in-person perspective on the PPV and then look-ahead to TLC, Rumble, and Mania.

