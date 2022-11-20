First IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW X Stardom HIstoric X-Over PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kairi is the first IWGP Women’s Champion.

She beat Mayu Iwantani in the finals of the IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament in the main event of the NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over PPV earlier today. Kairi beat Iwatani with the insane elbow off the top rope.

After the match, NJPW president Noaki Sugabayashi presented Kairi with the title. Tam Nakano ended up coming out to challenge Kairi to a match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and she accepted.

The IWGP Women’s Championship was introduced back in August by NJPW. The comapny announced that the title will be defended both in Japan in NJPW and in the U.S. on NJPW Strong and other events.

