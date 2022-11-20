AEW announces date and location for Revolution

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has officially announced the date and location for the Revolution PPV. The annual event will take place on March 9 from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Get ready for one of the biggest #AEW events of the year: #AEWRevolution pay-per-view will be LIVE at the @ChaseCenter Sunday, March 5th 2023 in San Francisco, CA!

🎟️ Tickets go on sale Friday 12/9 at 10am PT! https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq | https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i pic.twitter.com/OF1XNF4SFH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2022

Matches for the event have not been announced at this time. Last year’s show was headlined by MJF vs. CM Punk in a Dog Collar Match and Adam Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship.

