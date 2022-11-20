News Ticker

AEW announces date and location for Revolution

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 20, 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
AEW has officially announced the date and location for the Revolution PPV. The annual event will take place on March 9 from the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Matches for the event have not been announced at this time. Last year’s show was headlined by MJF vs. CM Punk in a Dog Collar Match and Adam Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship.

