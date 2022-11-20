SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE 2022 PPV REPORT

NOVEMBER 18, 2022

LOUISVILLE, KY. AT OLD FORESTER’S PARISTOWN HALL

AIRED LIVE ON FITE TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Wrestling Commentators: Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt

-Video package previewing the night’s matches.

(1) MOOSE vs. BULLY RAY — Tables Match

There were tables set up outside the ring. They stood toe to toe and jawed at each other. Moose gave Bully a low blow when his back was turned, followed by a spear. Moose brought a table into the ring. Moose wasn’t wearing kneepads and it was throwing me off. Bully speared Moose and punched him. The action spilled to ringside.

Moose threw Bully into a ring post. Bully suplexed Moose on the floor. They returned to the ring. Moose hit Bully with a chair. Bully gave Moose a German suplex. Bully hit Moose with the chair. Bully sat on the top rope and Moose dropkicked him. Bully gave Moose a powerbomb from the top rope. Fans chanted “This is awesome”.

Moose and Bully traded punches. Bully caught Moose with a cutter coming off the top rope. Bully charged Moose but crashed through a table. Bully reversed an Irish whip and speared Moose through a table in the corner.

WINNER: Bully Ray in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was better than I thought. They kept things moving and the match set out what it aimed to accomplish.)

-Gia Miller had a virtual interview with Tracy Brooks, who was holding her son in her lap. She said she would be supporting Frankie Kazarian tonight and they were proud of him. They predicted a win.

-Video package on the Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans feud.

(2) THE DEATH DOLLZ (Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka w/Rosemary)(c) vs. TASHA STEELZ & SAVANNAH EVANS — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Title Match

Taya took Tasha down at the start. Jessicka tagged in and took Tasha to the mat. Jessicka and Evans traded punches. The Dollz double teamed Evans. Evans head butted Taya and took her down. Tasha put Taya in a chin lock. Tasha leg dropped Taya. Evans punched and choked Taya in the corner. Tasha choked Taya while the referee wasn’t looking.

Taya battled out of the corner and clotheslined Evans. Tasha ran in to hit Jessicka to distract her from making the tag. Jessicka made the hot tag and took Tasha and Evans to the mat. Jessicka gave them a double crossbody block. All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Tasha went for a cutter, but Jessicka caught her and gave her the Sick Driver (with help from Taya) and got the pin.

WINNERS: The Death Dollz in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A basic tag match, but they made it fun. The Death Dollz are definitely popular with the Impact crowds.)

-The Motor City Machine Guns and Chris Bey & Ace Austin had a discussion backstage. Ace talked about their upcoming trip to Japan. The Guns talked about their history in Japan. The Major Players walked in and said they should all watch them win the tag team titles tonight.

-Video package on Mickie James and Taylor Wilde.

(3) MICKIE JAMES vs. TAYLOR WILDE

Dave Penzer did the in-ring introductions, which is usually only reserved for World Title matches. This match carried the stipulation that if Mickie loses, she must retire. They traded the advantage early. Taylor took Mickie to the mat with a head scissor. Mickie sent Taylor out of the ring, then held the ropes for her to get back in.

Taylor pulled Mickie to the floor and threw her into the apron. The action returned to the ring. Taylor put Mickie in a surfboard submission. They exchanged punches. Taylor gave Mickie a backbreaker and got a two count. Taylor put Mickie in a chin lock. Fans chanted for Mickie. Mickie fought back with punches and Taylor returned them.

Mickie gave Taylor a Thesz Press and a neckbreaker. Fans started getting into the offense. Mickie got a two count, but Taylor came back with a knee to the face. Mickie did a flapjack on Taylor. Mickie climbed to the top but got kicked by Taylor. Mickie suplexed Taylor face first. Mickie missed a dive and got kicked by Taylor.

Taylor got the Wilde Ride on Mickie for a dramatic two count then put on the Camel Clutch. Mickie got out of the move and kicked Taylor. Mickie got the leaping DDT on Taylor and got the pin.

WINNER: Mickie James in 13:00.

As Mickie was celebrating, Deonna Purrazzo (in a dress) walked in the ring. Deonna called Mickie a selfish bitch. She said people were fooled and thought Mickie was here to better the Knockouts division, but she said that was bullshit. Deonna said that Mickie was hellbent on trying to ruin Deonna’s career. She noted that she had never beaten Mickie. Deonna said that she was looking not only to ruin Mickie’s career, but to end it. She left the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: It started slowly but built into a good match. Fans were into the near falls at the end. I didn’t anticipate Taylor winning, but it was still good. I’m looking forward to the Deonna vs. Mickie feud.)

-Video package on the Heath & Rhino vs. Major Players feud.

(4) HEATH & RHINO (c) vs. THE MAJOR PLAYERS (Brian Myers & Matt Cardona) — Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Title Match

Rhino and Myers traded the advantage. The Players tagged in and out to get the advantage on Heath. Heath hung Myers upside down in the corner and threw Cardona into him. Heath and Rhino threw Cardona’s crotch into Myers’ face. The Players quickly turned the tables and got the upper hand.

The Players double teamed Heath. Myers put Heath in a chin lock. Cardona did a series of moves on Heath. Myers stopped Heath from getting a tag. Heath threw Cardona out of the ring and threw Myers face-first to the mat. Cardona pulled Rhino off the ring apron so he couldn’t make the tag.

The Motor City Machine Guns walked to ringside with chairs and sat in them. The announcers noted that the Major Players had invited them earlier. Heath pulled the rope down to send Cardona out of the ring. Rhino finally made the tag and went after Myers with a series of moves. Rhino knocked Cardona off the apron. Myers did a flatliner on Rhino.

The Players gave Rhino a double DDT but Heath broke up the pin attempt. All four wrestlers fought. The Guns took a chair away from Myers. Rhino used the distraction to give Myers the Gore for the pin.

WINNERS: Heath & Rhino in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Basic tag team match, but the fans were into Heath & Rhino and the heel tactics of The Major Players. A fun win for a popular team.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Bully Ray backstage. She asked him if he would be cashing in his trophy tonight. He said he should be back in his hotel with ice, but he was going to be watching the main event tonight. He said that he promised Alexander he would call his shot before the match. He said he didn’t know why Frankie Kazarian didn’t like him. He said one of them would be facing Bully Ray. The camera was on Gia for an awkward amount of time after Bully left.

(5) TREY MIGUEL vs. BLACK TAURUS — X Division Title Tournament Finals

Crazzy Steve did the ring introductions. Taurus worked on Trey’s arm early. Trey arm dragged Taurus. They both were going for dropkicks but reached a stalemate. Black Taurus landed kicks, but Trey fought back and dropkicked Taurus. Taurus gave Trey a backbreaker and got a two count.

Trey gave Taurus a series of punches but Taurus came back with a hard chop. Taurus gave Trey a moonsault and powerslam. Fans chanted for Taurus. Taurus put Trey in a cloverleaf and swung him around. Trey reached the ropes to break it. Taurus gave Trey a pop-up Samoan Drop for a two count.

Trey came back with a series of kicks. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. Trey hit Taurus with running meteoras and got a two count. They traded punches, kicks, and headbutts that knocked each other to the mat. Fans clapped. Another “This is awesome” chant broke out. Trey got a two count and came back with another kick for a pin attempt.

“Fight Forever” chant. Taurus went to the top rope, but Trey kicked him. Trey climbed the ropes too. Taurus slammed Trey off the top rope and got a dramatic two count. Taurus missed a charge and fell to the outside. Trey did a big dive into a rana on Taurus on the outside. Trey did a meteora from the top rope on Taurus for a two count.

Trey and Taurus both fell over the ropes to the floor. Taurus drove Trey back-first into a post. Trey distracted the referee and sprayed green spray paint into Taurus’ face while the referee wasn’t looking. Trey gave Taurus the Lightning Spiral for the pin.

WINNER: Trey Miguel in 17:00 to win the X Division Title.

(D.L.’s Take: An excellent match from start to finish. Great showing for both wrestlers and I wanted to see both of them win. The spray paint finish signals a heel turn for Trey. The announcers noted that he would do anything to win.)

-Frankie Kazarian was shown warming up backstage, as well as Josh Alexander with his wife. It was noted that Frankie’s family was at home.

-Jordynne Grace/Masha Slamovich video package.

(6) JORDYNNE GRACE (c) vs. MASHA SLAMOVICH — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title match/Last Knockouts Standing Match

Dave Penzer did the ring introductions inside the ring. Grace and Masha had a staredown and trash talked before the match. They traded punches. They fought on the outside. Grace went after Masha’s leg. Grace gave Masha a delayed suplex on the floor. Masha backdropped Grace on the ramp, then put her in a stretch muffler.

Masha drove Grace into the post and kicked her. Back in the ring, Masha gave Grace a spinning neckbreaker. Grace made a comeback. The referee counted at Masha, but she got to her feet at eight. Grace continued to attack Masha’s leg and brought chairs in the ring. Grace leg whipped Masha. The referee counted to seven before she got on her feet.

They traded the advantage then Grace powerbombed Masha through a chair, which was destroyed. Masha gave Grace an Air Raid Crash through a chair. Brutal. Grace made it to her feet by an eight count. Masha continued to attack Grace. Fans chanted “Masha’s gonna kill you”. Masha threw a mailbox in the ring.

Both wrestlers traded punches. Grace drove Masha into a trash can with a vertabreaker. Masha made it to her feet at a count of nine. They traded strikes. Masha gave Grace a Moscow Sunrise (destroyer) from the second rope. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. They both got up at a count of nine.

Grace stomped Masha. Grace put Masha in a figure four leg lock. Masha reversed it. They fought on the floor. Masha drove Grace into the ring apron and gave her a reverse piledriver on the apron. Masha got a door from under the ring and bridged it between a trash can and the ring apron. Masha hit Grace with a toilet seat and dragged her around with it.

Masha threw Grace into a steel post. Grace walked up the steps holding Masha and gave her a muscle buster through the door. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” The referee counted Masha out.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 21:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An excellent match and so physical. Good use of weapons. Both wrestlers must really be hurting after this. Terrific showing by both.)

-Josh Alexander/Frankie Kazarian video package.

(7) JOSH ALEXANDER (c) vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN — Impact Wrestling World Title Match

Dave Penzer handled the in-ring introductions. They traded the advantage early. Alexander attacked Kaz’s back. Kaz leg dropped Alexander on the ropes and did a rana to the outside. Kaz leg dropped Alexander on his way into the ring. Kaz gave Alexander a fisherman’s suplex. Kaz gave Alexander a neckbreaker. Fans chanted “Frankie”.

Kaz slammed Alexander and leg dropped him for a two count. Alexander gave Kaz a German suplex. Kaz gave Alexander a belly to belly suplex. They traded strikes. Alexander suplexed Kaz. Alexander backdropped Kaz. Alexander gave Kaz a series of ten German suplexes. Kaz accidentally knocked the referee down with a flying forearm.

Kaz gave Alexander a flying DDT to the outside. Alexander was down and his wife and son looked on from the crowd. Kaz picked up the title belt and went to hit Alexander with it. Alexander’s wife Jade urged him not to. Kaz returned the belt to the table and rolled Alexander back in the ring. Alexander put Kaz in an ankle lock.

Kaz got out and went for the chicken wing, but Alexander got out. They traded strikes. Kaz gave Alexander the killswitch but Alexander kicked out at two. They fought on the apron. Alexander gave Kaz a crossbody block to the outside. Alexander gave Kaz a UFO powerbomb for a two count. Kaz had Alexander in a chicken wing. Alexander got out and put Kaz in an ankle lock

Alexander suplexed Kaz. They battled on the top rope. Kaz dropped Alexander backwards on the mat for a two count. Kaz rolled up Alexander for a two count. Alexander gave Kaz a piledriver for a two count. They fought on the outside. Kaz gave Alexander a slingshot rana for a near fall. Fans chanted “Frankie” and “This is awesome”. Kaz knocked off Alexander’s headgear.

Kaz got Alexander in an ankle lock. Alexander got out and they traded strikes. Kaz put Alexander in the Styles Clash and got a two count. Kaz tried for the flux capacitor but Alexander got dumped by Kaz. Kaz gave Alexander a leg drop from the top rope. Kaz put Alexander in the chicken wing on the mat. Alexander tried to escape and eventually rolled up Kaz for a two count.

Kaz dropkicked Alexander. Another “This is awesome” chant. They traded falls on the mat. Alexander got the C-4 Spike on Kaz for the win.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 33:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Super main event. The crowd was into this big time. I had high expectations and they delivered.)

Frankie was frustrated but finally got to his feet. He was going to leave the ring but he went back in and shook hands with Alexander. Fans chanted “Frankie”. Kaz raised Alexander’s hand. Kaz left the ring. Bully Ray’s music played and he walked in the ring with the trophy. Bully took the mic. He said he just witnessed an incredible wrestling match. The fans cheered.

Bully said that match is what professional wrestling is all about. He said Alexander is the most credible world champion in wrestling. He said he thinks the match deserves a standing ovation. He said it was time for business. He said he won the gauntlet match and he told everyone he would call his shot before the match and that is what he’s about to do.

Bully challenged Alexander to a title match at Hard To Kill in January. He said if Alexander shakes his hand, that means he accepts. Alexander shook his hand, then left the ring. Bully attacked him from behind and hit him with a chair. Jade pleaded at ringside. Bully zip tied Alexander to the rope. Bully grabbed Jade from the crowd.

The announcers were angry. Bully threatened to give her a piledriver on the concrete. Alexander got out of the zip tie. He told Alexander to hand him the title belt. Bully held up the belt. Jade crawled to Alexander. Bully held a chair over them and threatened them. Bully walked off with the belt and the chair.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This continues the streak of good Impact Plus specials. A fun evening of wrestling. Standout matches included Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus, Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich, and Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. I’m not really into Bully Ray but it was a good angle to put heat on the feud and give Alexander a goal to get revenge on Bully Ray.

