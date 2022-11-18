SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 17, 2022 (RECORDED)

LAS VEGAS, NV AT SAM’S TOWN

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Wrestling Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s matches and angles.

-“We own the night” intro.

-Crazzy Steve was in the ring and asked if the fans could feel the chill in the ring. He introduced Black Taurus.

(1) BLACK TAURUS (w/Crazzy Steve) vs. PJ BLACK

Hannifan called it a high pressure night for everyone. This match was part of the X Division title tournament. The X-Factors graphic told facts about each wrestler. Taurus went for a cover early. Taurus knocked PJ off the top rope. Fans chanted “Taurus”. PJ kicked Taurus to the floor and did a dive over the top rope on him. Back in the ring, PJ stomped Black.

Taurus made a comeback. Taurus gave PJ a Samoan Drop and got a two count. PJ did a meteora and a stomp from the top rope for a two count. PJ did a Spanish Fly and got a two count. Both wrestlers clotheslined each other. They traded strikes. Taurus pinned PJ after Destination Hellhole to advance.

WINNER: Black Taurus in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good, fast paced match. I hadn’t seen PJ Black in awhile and he was impressive. Taurus looked good as always and seems to be on a winning streak. Having him win the X Division title would be a good move.)

-Scott D’Amore was at a table with Tracy Brooks, Frankie Kazarian, Josh Alexander, and Jade Chung for the contract signing of the Overdrive main event. Alexander signed and complemented Frankie. Frankie signed and complemented Alexander and said he liked how he carries himself and is a good example. Frankie said he was sorry that Alexander was the guy he was going to beat.

Alexander said it wasn’t going to happen. Frankie said he hoped his family was prepared. Jade said that Frankie was the one that needed to be prepared. Frankie told Jade that no one was talking to her. They all stood up and argued. Frankie said they would battle tomorrow. Frankie and Tracy walked off. [c]

-Frankie Kazarian and Josh Alexander were backstage and apologized to each other. Bully Ray walked in. He said it was good to see Frankie. Bully said he would call his shot straight up. Frankie seemed skeptical. Frankie said he knew not to trust a word that comes out of Bully’s mouth. Bully told Frankie to take it to Alexander, then left.

Frankie told Alexander he couldn’t trust Bully. Alexander asked why he had to trust Bully; he would just defend against him. Alexander said he wasn’t stupid. Frankie said Alexander couldn’t treat Bully like any other opponent. He was about to walk away, then noted that after tomorrow night, it wouldn’t matter anyway since he was taking the title.

(2) MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. BULLET CLUB (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) vs. AUSSIE OPEN (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. SHERA & RAJ SINGH

Ace and Fletcher started the match. Bey and Ace double teamed Fletcher. They took Fletcher down and did a Bullet Club pose. Raj took Fletcher out of the ring. Raj sent Ace into the top turnbuckle. Shera dropped an elbow on Ace. Raj gave Ace a flatliner. [c]

Shera charged into Ace in the corner. Ace made a tag to Sabin. Sabin punched Raj. Sabin dropkicked Aussie Open off the apron. Sabin gave Ace a cutter. The Guns double teamed Bey, then Raj. Shera clotheslined the Guns at the same time. Aussie Open double super kicked Shera to the outside. The Guns battled Aussie Open.

Ace did a crossbody block on Davis and sent Fletcher out of the ring. Davis took on Ace and Bey by himself. Aussie Open double teamed Bey and got a two count. Bey turned the tide and sent Davis out of the ring. Bey did a dive to the outside on a pile of wrestlers. Bey gave Fletcher a cutter and Ace gave Fletcher The Fold and got the pin.

WINNERS: Ace Austin & Chris Bey in 14:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was all action and everyone got to showcase their moves. Good win for the Bullet Club.)

-Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie couldn’t find Jessicka. They thought she might have been drinking. Taya danced and said she saw Jessicka on Tik Tok. She gave the phone to Rosemary and Rosemary was appalled. Taya said she could take Jessicka’s place if she didn’t show. [c]

-Jordynne Grace promo from “last week” after she got attacked. She noted she is still standing. She said she and Masha Slamovich would settle things in a Last Knockout Standing Match at Overdrive.

(3) TASHA STEELZ (w/Savannah Evans) vs. TAYA VALKYRIE (w/Rosemary)

Taya subbed for the scheduled Jessicka. Taya stomped Sasha. Taya gave Tasha a series of knees, a boot, and clothesline. Taya attacked Tasha in the corner, including double knees. Taya charged and hit the corner. Tasha gave the double knees to Taya then punched her. Taya rolled up Tasha and got the three count.

WINNER: Taya Valkyrie in 2:00.

Evans and Tasha attacked Taya and Rosemary after the match. Jessicka walked to the ring wearing a beer helmet. She double clotheslined Tasha and Evans and charged them in the corner. The fans were into her. She gave a reluctant Rosemary and Taya an enthusiastic hug.

(D.L.’s Take: Too short to really get going and the finish came out of nowhere. It was more of an angle to get over the new twist on Jessicka’s character — which I’m not sold on just yet. The fans were into it however.)

-Tommy Dreamer and Josh Alexander talked backstage. Dreamer talked about his history with Bully, but said he trusted Bully, so Alexander could trust him too. [c]

-Trey Miguel promo from “last week” after he got attacked by Kenny King (I see a trend). His back was hurting but he said he was going to take back the X Division Title.

(4) TOMMY DREAMER vs. STEVE MACLIN — Old School Rules Match

Maclin slammed Dreamer but missed an elbow drop. Dreamer hip tossed Maclin and clotheslined him over the top rope. On the outside, Dreamer hit Maclin with a cookie sheet. Dreamer pulled back one of the mats. Dreamer hit Maclin with a drink. Maclin sent Dreamer into the post. Maclin dropped an elbow from the apron to the floor.

The match returned to the ring. Maclin put Dreamer in a chin lock. Maclin knocked Dreamer to the mat with a back elbow. Maclin threw chairs into the ring. Dreamer gave Maclin a knee lift as he was coming back in the ring. Dreamer gave Maclin a series of punches and an elbow. Dreamer gave Maclin a crossbody block while Maclin was in a chair.

Dreamer missed an elbow drop from the second rope. Maclin hit Dreamer with a kendo stick. Dreamer gave Maclin a Russian Leg Sweep using the stick. Dreamer hit Maclin with the stick. Maclin gave Dreamer an Olympic Slam for a two count. Dreamer choked Maclin with the stick. Dreamer threw a trash can right at Maclin’s head.

Dreamer drank from a water bottle. Dreamer threw a styrofoam container of food on Maclin. Dreamer punched and bit Maclin in the corner. Dreamer gave Maclin a cutter and got a two count. Dreamer and a fan (Mr. Impact) set up a table at ringside. There was a “Mr. Impact” chant. Maclin threw Dreamer into a trash can and followed with a DDT for the pin.

WINNER: Steve Maclin in 8:00.

Maclin was about to attack Dreamer with a chair, but Bully Ray ran in for the save. Moose came in and attacked Bully. Moose and Maclin were about to put Bully through a table, but Alexander ran in for the save and cleaned house on them. Bully picked up the title, then he and Alexander slammed Maclin through the table. Alexander and Bully exchanged the title and trophy.

(D.L.’s Take: It was fine. This style of match was not the best showcase for Maclin, but he has a really good presence and intensity. Dreamer gave a good effort and the fans were into him.)

-Masha Slamovich interview with Gia Miller. This was billed as Masha’s first Impact interview. Masha spoke in Russian and there were subtitles. She asked what Gia was talking about and said it was a question a little girl would ask. She talked about her winning streak and only losing once. Gia asked where she has been since Bound For Glory and Masha said it was a question only an idiot would ask. Gia asked her what she expected out of the match with Jordynne Grace at Overdrive and she answered “Death”. Harsh.

-Sami Callihan was warming up in the back. [c]

(5) LAREDO KID vs. RICH SWANN

Hannifan plugged the annual Major Wrestling Figure Podcast holiday toy drive. Kid missed a cannonball and got kicked by Swann. Kid did a rana and a cutter to Swann. Kid did a dive to the outside on Swann. Kid did a couple of twisting dives from the top rope on Swann and got a two count. Kid did a moonsault on Swann, but Swann got his feet up.

Swann made a comeback with kicks and a neckbreaker. Kid made a comeback with a flurry of offense. Kid did a frog splash on Swann for a two count. Swann caught Kid with a kick, followed by a cutter for a two count. Swann did a 450 splash and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Rich Swann in 3:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was obviously taped before Kid’s recent injury. Both wrestlers were spectacular on offense. Even though it was only three minutes, they still packed a lot into a short time. Swann needs to be directed into a focused feud to get the most out of him.)

-Mickie James and Taylor Wilde said they were excited about tomorrow’s match. Mickie said she had asked Taylor not to come to ringside last week, but she did anyway. Taylor said she did it because if anyone was going to end Mickie’s career, she wanted it to be her, then she walked away.

-Frankie Kazarian/Josh Alexander video package. They showed lead-up events to the Overdrive match with comments from both voicing it over. Another well done package.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran down the matches for Overdrive.

(6) SAMI CALLIHAN vs. ERIC YOUNG — Double Jeopardy Match

The rules are that after you make your opponent bleed, then you can go for the pin or submission. As Sami walked to the ring, he was attacked by Deaner, Alan Angels, and Big Kon on the ramp. Sami was bleeding from the head. [c]

The match officially started after the commercial break. Sami took Eric down at the bell and punched him. Eric made a comeback and booted Sami from the ring. Eric attacked Sami outside of the ring. Fans chanted for Sami. Sami made a comeback with punches and chops. Eric dropped Sami with a punch. Sami suplexed Eric on the outside.

Sami took a photo (for the record, it was of the Death Dollz) and gave Eric a paper cut in the mouth with it. Eric gave Sami a back suplex on the apron. Eric choked Sami with his boot. Eric continued to stomp Sami on the apron. Sami encouraged him, then fought back. Eric raked Sami’s eyes. Sami bit Eric’s head. Sami gave Eric a Death Valley Driver on the apron. Eric was bleeding badly from the head. [c]

Sami pressed Eric’s head into the ring post. Eric fought back. They took turns pulling each other into the post. Sami backdropped Eric on the floor. Sami threw a trash can into the ring. The action returned to the ring. Eric hit Sami with a trash can lid. Eric put Sami in an ankle lock on the mat. Sami powered out and put on his own figure four leglock.

There was lots of blood on the mat. They traded headbutts, chops, and punches. They headbutted each other to the mat. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. Eric gave Sami a piledriver, but Sami kicked out at two. Sami gave Eric the testicular claw, followed by the Cactus Driver 97 piledriver, but Eric kicked out. Sami hit Eric with a trash can lid, followed by another piledriver and got the pin.

WINNER: Sami Callihan in 19:00.

Deaner, Angels, and Kon slowly walked to the ring after the match.They stood over Eric and stared at him.

(D.L.’s Take: Hard hitting, violent, and gory match. The match firmly established both wrestlers as tough guys and difficult to beat. The post-match angle was intriguing.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good go-home edition. The show succeeded in its purpose — setting the table for the Overdrive special. They did a good job of setting up the main event of Kazarian vs. Alexander as a match with ramifications for both, plus the Bully Ray angle is lurking in the background. A good main event capped off the show.

CATCH-UP: 11/10 IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT: Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw, Miguel vs. Bailey, more