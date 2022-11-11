SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 10, 2022 (RECORDED)

LAS VEGAS, NV AT SAM’S TOWN

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Wrestling Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights from last week.

-“We own the night” opening video.

(1) BRIAN MYERS (c) (w/Matt Cardona) vs. JOE HENDRY — Impact Wrestling Digital Media Title Match

Hendry did some mic work before Myers’ entrance. Hendry got the upper hand early after a delayed suplex. Fans chanted “I believe in Joe Hendry”. Myers regrouped on the outside but Hendry threw him back in. They fought on the apron. Back in the ring, Myers stomped Hendry. Myers put Hendry in a chin lock. Myers tripped Hendry.

Myers returned to the chin lock. Hendry suplexed Myers. Hendry kipped up. Hendry gave Myers the Trust Fall and got a two count. Myers gave Hendry a flatliner for a two count. Hendry powerbombed Myers for a two count. They fought on the outside. Hendry confronted Cardona. Cardona backed up the ramp into Heath and Rhino and they brawled to the back.

Myers gave Hendry a DDT for a two count. Hendry gave Myers the Standing Ovation and got the pin. Fans celebrated in the crowd.

WINNER: Joe Hendry in 6:00 to win the Digital Media Title.

(D.L.’s Take: Basic match, but a fun start to the show and the fans were really into Hendry.)

-Backstage, Jai Vidal told Gisele Shaw about a video of her that he was working on. They said that Shaw would win the Knockouts Title tonight. They rolled into a narrated video. There were clips of Shaw and interviews with Mickie James, Tommy Dreamer, Deonna Purrazzo, Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Lance Storm, Scott D’Amore, and Gail Kim. They were all saying nice things about other people, but the name “Gisele Shaw” was blatantly edited over their voices. Pretty funny. [c]

-Violent By Design package. Eric Young said they were growing strong. Deaner said they would be everywhere. Alan Angels and Big Kon talked about violence. Eric said that Sami Callihan found out what it’s like to be on the wrong side. At the end, they all chanted “the world belongs to violence”.

-X-Factors graphic on Trey Miguel and Mike Bailey.

(2) TREY MIGUEL vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY

This was a second round match in the X Division Title Tournament. They started off quickly but reached a stalemate. They fought a bit on the apron, then Trey got a flurry of offense and worked on Bailey’s arm. Bailey connected with a kick to the midsection. Kenny King walked down the ramp. [c]

Bailey had the upper hand, but Trey made a comeback. Kenny King had popcorn at ringside. Bailey and Trey traded strikes and exchanged kicks. They got to their feet and fought. They both tumbled over the top rope. They had an exchange on the outside and Bailey did a moonsault to Trey on the outside. They traded punches.

Trey did a sunset flip on Bailey to the outside, but Bailey did double knees to Trey’s chest. King tossed popcorn at Bailey. King threw Trey into the ring steps and the referee rang the bell to cause a DQ. Hannifan complained “Kenny King has screwed Mike Bailey!” King smiled and went up the ramp. Bailey complained to the referee.

WINNER: Trey Miguel by DQ in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: They had some good exchanges, but the commercial break took a big chunk out of the match. The finish with King took the match down a notch as well, although King and Bailey could have an interesting feud.)

-Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week: Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyrie from 2/11/20, where Grace won the title.

-Backstage, Jessicka complained about getting her first loss last week. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie consoled her. Rosemary said she needed fire and hatred. She said next week that Tasha would be Jessicka’s target for revenge. Jessicka was despondent and said maybe she needed a drink.

-VXT talked strategy backstage. [c]

-Kenny King backstage promo. He said he expected to win last week, but he didn’t. He said he wanted a closer look tonight and he could see something in Mike Bailey. He said he still remembered Honor No More’s mission and that Bailey had his undivided attention.

(3) BHUPINDER GUJJAR vs. G SHARPE

New music for Gujjar. Sharpe grabbed a headlock early. Gujjar leapfrogged and dropkicked Sharpe. Gujjar gave Sharpe a backbreaker. Sharpe took Gujjar to the mat. Sharpe dropkicked Gujjar and got a two count. Sharpe put Gujjar in a submission. Gujjar made a comeback and clotheslined Sharpe. Gujjar gave Sharpe a sling blade, a kick, and a ripcord knee, followed by a Samoan Drop for a two count.

Fans were behind Gujjar. Sharpe raked Gujjar’s eyes and delivered a kick and chops. Gujjar gave Sharpe a pop-up powerslam, then finished him off with the flying spear.

WINNER: Bhupinder Gujjar in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Sharpe looked well… sharp and got in more offense than I thought. Gujjar looked good in his return to TV after being gone for a few weeks.)

-Heath and Rhino backstage promo. They talked about defending the titles against the Major Players. They walked over to Josh Alexander. Rhino told him that Bully Ray was a real piece of (bleep). I assume he said “shit”.

-Mickie James and her sparkly cowboy hat were warming up backstage. [c]

-Alisha Edwards talked with Jessicka, who had a beer can and had been drinking. Jessicka said she was going to go to the Thunder Down Under and see the real Aussie Open. Alisha walked over to Eddie Edwards. She told him she was concerned and didn’t think things were over. He said that he buried PCO last week, so it was over and it was all about them now. He said “ride or die” and walked away. Alisha repeated the phrase.

(4) MICKIE JAMES vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/Deonna Purrazzo)

This was part of Mickie James “Last Rodeo” where if she lost, she would retire. Green had the early advantage. Mickie pulled Green off the ropes and dropped her to the mat. Mickie slapped Green. Deonna grabbed Mickie’s leg from the outside. Green used the distraction to put the backstabber on Mickie. Mickie battled back. Deonna interfered during a pin attempt and the referee made her go to the back, to the delight of the crowd.

Mickie rolled up Green for a two count. Green came right back with some offense. Mickie got a two count on Green. Green put Mickie in a one-leg Boston Crab. Mickie sent Green out of the ring. They traded punches on the outside. Mickie gave Green a rana on the floor. They exchanged punches on the apron and fell to the floor.

They both made it in the ring at the count of nine. They traded punches once again. Mickie gave Green a Thesz Press, then followed with several moves. Green accidentally booted the referee. Mickie gave Green the flapjack. Deonna ran to ringside, but Taylor Wilde fought her up the ramp. Mickie gave Green a Thesz Press off the top rope and followed with the DDT.

The referee was still down and couldn’t make the count. Green gave Mickie the unprettier and got a dramatic two count from the now-recovered referee. Green punched Mickie. Green went to the top rope and went for a dropkick, but fell short and Mickie rolled her up for a pin.

WINNER: Mickie James in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: I really enjoyed this match. I didn’t feel Mickie’s career was in actual jeopardy, but it was still good and the crowd got into the near falls. I assume this will lead to something between Mickie and Taylor Wilde because of their exchange last week, plus Mickie is running out of people to beat.)

-Steve Maclin knocked on Scott D’Amore’s door. Tommy Dreamer approached him. Maclin said he wanted a title match. Dreamer said Scott wasn’t there and told Maclin to be a locker room leader and to not throw a tantrum. Maclin said Dreamer was just looking out for himself and Bully Ray. Maclin called Dreamer a shell of himself. Dreamer challenged him to a match and Maclin agreed. [c]

(5) ZICKY DICE (w/Johnny Swinger) vs. BULLY RAY

Bully walked to the ring with his trophy. Swinger and Dice shouted “Get the tables!” Swinger brought a table into the ring. Dice set it up. Bully gave Dice the Bully Bomb and got the pin. After the match, Moose ran in and gave Bully a low blow. Moose set up the table in a corner and speared Bully through it. The crowd roared and chanted “Moose!”

WINNER: Bully Ray in 1:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was kept short, which was just as well. Dice and Swinger are always fun. This heated up the Moose vs. Bully match that will take place at Overdrive.)

-Sami Callihan promo. He said that the new Violent By Design was better than ever. He revealed that he had kidnapped one of the guys in the yellow hoodies, who had his mouth taped. He said they ruined the first ever Sami vs. Eric Young match. He wanted a rematch. He wanted a Death Machine Double Jeopardy match, where you have to make your opponent bleed and then you can go for a pin.

-Brief Jordynne Grace promo. She warned Gisele Shaw that there is a difference between holding the title and being champion. [c]

-Chelsea was walking out of the building with her suitcase. She was disappointed that she didn’t retire Mickie James. Deonna Purrazzo caught up with her and asked where she was going. Green replied “I’m going home.”

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera, plugged the NJPW show airing tonight (they said that the IWGP champion would face off with the AEW champion), then ran down the matches for next week:

PJ Black vs. Black Taurus

Steve Maclin vs. Tommy Dreamer

Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan

-They showed footage from during the break of Bully Ray in the ring talking about his match with Moose at Overdrive. He challenged Moose to a Tables Match.

-Frankie Kazarian video package. There was lots of footage from his early TNA days. The Motor City Machine Guns, Scott D’Amore, Tracy Brooks, and Gail Kim all spoke. Frankie talked about wanting to win the world title. Scott talked up Josh Alexander and said the loser of the match would be crushed. Frankie ended the video saying he had to win the title. Very well done. [c]

(6) JORDYNNE GRACE (c) vs. GISELE SHAW (w/Jai Vidal) — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title Match

There was a Tale of the Tape graphic. Grace threw punches early. Grace gave Shaw a spinebuster and got a two count. Shaw regrouped with Vidal on the outside. Grace kicked Vidal. Shaw threw Grace to the mats outside and kicked her. Back in the ring, Shaw gave Grace several uppercuts. Grace suplexed Shaw, but Shaw fought right back.

Shaw punched Grace in the corner. Shaw chopped Grace. Grace kicked Shaw and took her to the mat. [c]

Grace and Shaw traded punches. Grace slammed Shaw. Grace gave Shaw a spinning back fist, followed by a series of moves including a Vader Bomb. Shaw made a comeback and got a two count. Shaw kicked Grace and gave her a DDT from the middle rope for a two count. Shaw climbed to the top rope and posed, which gave Grace time to recover and meet her on the top rope.

Grace gave Shaw a delayed superplex and got a two count. They fought back and forth. Grace gave Shaw a Gringo Killer (they didn’t call it by name) and got a two count. Fans chanted “This is awesome”. Shaw battled back and got a two count. Grace rolled up Shaw for a two count. Grace powerbombed Shaw and gave her a Grace Driver to get the pin.

As Grace was celebrating on the ramp, Masha Slamovich attacked her from behind with a chair. Masha gave Grace the Snow Plow onto a stack of chairs.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A great, hard-hitting match. It surpassed my expectations. Both made really good showings. This was the best match I’ve seen from Shaw during her stint in Impact and I think her stock rose from this match. The post-match angle and the return of Masha Slamovich were well done also.)

-They cut to the pit where Eddie Edwards and PCO had their fight last week. PCO’s arm raised up out of the rubble, like in a horror movie.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Entertaining from start to finish. I was a bit letdown by the Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey match but it had to be that way for storyline purposes. Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green was given a decent amount of time and was really good. I wonder if Chelsea is leaving or if this was just completing the storyline where Chelsea sent Mickie home. Joe Hendry’s title win signals that the company is getting behind him, as the fans have. The Gisele Shaw video was amusing. A super main event to cap off the show.

