IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 3, 2022 (RECORDED)

LAS VEGAS, NV AT SAM’S TOWN

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Wrestling Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s highlights.

-Eddie Edwards promo. He blamed PCO for the end of Honor No More. He said he was still standing. He challenged PCO to a fight in the desert.

-Video opening: “We own the night”.

-“X-Factors” graphic with stats about Kenny King and Mike Bailey.

(1) KENNY KING vs. MIKE BAILEY

This was a first round match in the X Division tournament. They showed footage of PJ Black beating Yuya Uemura to advance in the tournament. Bailey got the early advantage. Bailey floored King after a series of side kicks. King regrouped on the floor. They brawled on the ramp and fought on the apron. Back in the ring, Bailey had King in a submission, but King reached the ropes.

Bailey gave King a series of kicks in the corner. King came back with a spinebuster for a two count. King threw Bailey outside the ring. King suplexed Bailey on the ramp. Bailey slid in to beat the ten count, but King threw him right back out. King put Bailey in a single leg Boston Crab at ringside. Back in the ring, King continued working on Bailey’s leg.

Bailey kicked King over the top rope. Bailey made a comeback with kicks and a spinning flip. King suplexed Bailey and gave him a Tiger Driver. They fought on the floor again. Bailey gave King a rana on the ramp followed by a kick and a moonsault from the top rope to the floor. In the ring, they exchange pinfall attempts.

King put Bailey in a Boston Crab again, but he reached the ropes to break it. Bailey rolled up King for the three count and the win.

WINNER: Mike Bailey in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was all action. Good win to get Bailey back on track after his title loss. King makes a good heel but could use some wins for credibility. The win came out of nowhere but spared King from losing to Bailey’s finisher.)

-The Motor City Machine Guns and Josh Alexander were backstage talking about Aussie Open. The Guns advised Alexander not to trust Bully Ray. [c]

-Gisele Shaw was handing out photos backstage of her holding up the Knockouts Title. VXT got upset and said it was the reason they lost last week. Gisele said it wasn’t working out and she is breaking up with them. Chelsea Green yelled that they were breaking up with her and threw the photo as Gisele walked away. Deonna Purrazzo said that Chelsea could retire Mickie James next week.

(2) SAVANNAH EVANS (w/Tasha Steelz) vs. JESSICKA (w/Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie)

Tasha took the mic and threw out a challenge for someone to face Evans. Jessicka and the Death Dollz walked to the ring. They traded punches at the start and Jessicka got the better of the exchange. They traded punches again. Jessicka stomped Evans in the corner. Fans chanted for Jessicka. Jessicka splashed Evans in the corner. Evans gave Jessicka a DDT and got a two count. Evans choked Jessicka over the middle rope. [c]

Evans continued to stomp Jessicka. Evans suplexed Jessicka and got a two count. Evans leg dropped Jessicka and got another two count. Jessicka moved out of the way of a charging Evans. Jessicka gave Evans a German suplex. Evans bit Jessicka on the head and followed with a suplex for a two count. Rosemary and Taya led the crowd in cheers for Jessicka.

Both wrestlers traded headbutts. Jessicka dropped Evans with a headbutt and followed up with kicks and a splash. Tasha got on the apron. Tasha knocked down Taya, but Rosemary speared Tasha. Evans gave Jessicka a big boot and a full nelson slam and got the pin.

WINNER: Savannah Evans in 12:00.

(D.L.’s Take: They are doing a good job of slowly building up Evans as a powerhouse and this was a good win for her. The fans are really behind the Death Dollz. This would be an effective segue into a tag team title feud.)

-Impact Plus Flashback Moment of the Week: Bully Ray beat Jeff Hardy (with help from Aces and Eights) at Lockdown 2013. Hulk Hogan was stunned.

-Killer Kelly vignette. She talked about finding something new, tempting, and fresh in the shadows. She approached two women backstage. One of them introduced herself as “Sandra”. Kelly said “fresh meat” and said she’ll do. Well done and mysterious segment.

-Eddie Edwards was shown outside waiting for PCO. [c]

-Steve Maclin promo. He complained about wrestlers jumping the line to get a title shot. He talked about all of the former world champions he has beaten. He said he was tired of waiting and would take the world title from Josh Alexander. Intense promo.

-The Major Players talked about winning the tag team belts. They insulted Rhino and Heath. When they said “Say his name”, Joe Hendry popped out of the fridge. He talked about Myers’ Digital Media Title and said maybe he could be a presence in his life. Cardona (rightfully) questioned why Hendry came out of a fridge.

-Eddie Edwards and PCO had a showdown in a field. This was a cinematic brawl. PCO got the upper hand with punches and walked off. Eddie tore off PCO’s jacket. They continued to fight. PCO threw Eddie down and choked him. PCO put on his glove and put on the mandible claw. Eddie hit PCO with a rock and suplexed him on a giant rock.

Eddie said that PCO ruined everything and now it would end. PCO rose up and choked Eddie, then chokeslammed him on a rock. Eddie hit PCO with a shovel and knocked him down. Eddie threw PCO in a pit and shoveled rocks and dirt on him. [c]

-Mickie James and Taylor Wilde talked backstage about Mickie facing Chelsea Green next week. Mickie said she needed to shut up Chelsea. Mickie said after she gets through Chelsea, she would face Taylor. Taylor offered to be in Mickie’s corner to offset Deonna Purrazzo, but Mickie said she needed to do this by herself. Mickie said she would see her on the other side and Taylor said “I hope”, before walking off.

(3) ERIC YOUNG (w/Deaner) vs. SAMI CALLIHAN

Hannifan and Rehwoldt talked about the Eddie Edwards/PCO brawl. Sami and Eric brawled at ringside early. Sami accidentally hit the ring post. Sami made a comeback and dared Deaner to hit him. Sami scratched Eric’s chest. Sami suplexed Eric on the outside. Sami bit Eric’s ear. Deaner clotheslined Sami when the referee was distracted.

Sami beat the count to get back in the ring. Eric went for a piledriver but Sami backdropped him. They traded punches and chops. Eric clotheslined Sami. Eric missed a moonsault. Sami came back with clotheslines. Sami went for the piledriver but the ring was surrounded by guys in yellow hoodies. Sami tried to fight them but was overwhelmed.

Deaner finally called them off. Two of the guys stood up. They took off hoods to reveal Alan Angels and Big Kon (formerly Konnor of the Ascension in WWE). Angels, Kon, and Eric attacked Sami. Sami was bleeding. Deaner, Angels, and Kon had on Violent By Design shirts and all four of them raised their arms. They continued to stomp Sami. [c]

WINNER: No contest in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good angle to form the new version of Violent By Design.)

-Jordynne Grace was backstage and walked into her dressing room. There were pictures of Gisele Shaw all over the wall. Jai Vidal was there and said he was Shaw’s photographer. Grace attacked Jai and sent him running out (but not before he grabbed one of the pictures off the wall.)

(4) MOOSE vs. ACE AUSTIN (w/Chris Bey)

Ace used his speed early and sent Moose over the top rope. Moose caught Ace on the outside and threw him into the stairs. [c]

Moose had the upper hand after the break. Moose chopped Ace hard. Ace escaped a chop and came back with chops and punches of his own. Moose caught Ace and gave him snake eyes into the turnbuckle. Moose choked Ace. Fans were behind Ace. Moose slapped Ace to the mat. Moose continued to slap Ace. Ace fired up and took Moose to the mat and punched him. Ace kicked Moose.

Ace gave Moose a series of kicks. Ace went for The Fold but Moose slammed him to the mat. Bey shouted encouragement to Ace. Ace made a comeback. Moose threw Ace off the top rope. Bully Ray walked to ringside and argued with Moose. Ace escaped the spear and Moose ran into the post. Ace rolled up Moose for the win.

WINNER: Ace Austin in 13:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match and they worked really well together despite the size difference. The Bully Ray angle rolls on.)

-Rehwoldt and Hannifan appeared on camera and ran down the matches for next week:

Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey

Brian Myers vs. Joe Hendry

Chelsea Green vs. Mickie James

Gisele Shaw interrupted and handed out more photos to Hannifan and Rehwoldt. They announced that Shaw would challenge Jordynne Grace next week for the Knockouts Title.

-Aussie Open had their ring entrance, followed by Kazarian, then Alexander. [c]

(5) JOSH ALEXANDER & FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. AUSSIE OPEN (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

Fletcher and Kaz started the match. They traded the advantage on the mat. Alexander and Davis tagged in next. Fans chanted for Alexander. Alexander nailed Davis with a dropkick. Kaz tagged in and got a two count. Hannifan noted that Alexander and Kaz’s families were at ringside and they were shown. Kaz gave Fletcher a leg sweep.

Alexander and Fletcher had an exchange and fought on the outside. Fletcher clotheslined Alexander over the top rope. Aussie Open ran Alexander and Kaz into each other on the outside. [c]

Davis slammed Alexander and put him in a chin lock. Fletcher punched Alexander. Fletcher prevented Alexander from making a tag and punched Kaz. Davis slammed Alexander on the apron. Fletcher got a two count on Alexander. Alexander suplexed Fletcher. Kaz made the hot tag and took on Aussie Open by himself.

Kaz gave Fletcher a DDT and got a two count. Aussie Open double teamed Kaz and knocked Alexander off the apron. Davis gave Kaz a cutter and got a two count. Alexander tagged in and fought Aussie Open. Alexander suplexed Fletcher. Alexander powerbombed Davis and got a two count. Aussie Open double teamed Alexander.

Kaz was thrown out of the ring. Alexander went for the ankle lock but was double teamed. Davis got a two count on Alexander after Kaz made the save. Alexander dropped Fletcher with a punch. Kaz tagged in. Kaz leg dropped Fletcher and Alexander gave him a crossbody block. Kaz leg dropped Fletcher and got a two count.

Fletcher rolled up Kaz for a two count. All four wrestlers fought in the ring. Aussie Open were both in submissions but threw Alexander into Kaz to break it up. Both teams brawled. Alexander and Fletcher were suplexed out of the ring. Kaz gave Davis a cutter and got the pin. After the match, Kaz hesitated but gave Alexander the belt and raised his hands. Their families clapped at ringside.

WINNERS: Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian in 20:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Excellent tag team match and there was only slight tension at the end between Alexander and Kazarian.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another good episode and things are shaping up headed into Over Drive. After some talk-heavy episodes the last couple of weeks, this show was carried by in-ring action, especially Moose vs. Ace Austin and the main event. The introduction of the new Violent By Design members and Death Dollz feuding with Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans was newsworthy. Entertaining out of the ring segments with PCO/Eddie Edwards and Killer Kelly as well. The Gisele Shaw segments were fun.

