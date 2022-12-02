WWE announces 2022 Tribute to the Troops event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced that the 2022 Tribute to the Troops event would take place on December 17 at 1:30pm EST on Fox. This year’s event is the 20th anniversary of the show.

Talent announced for the show include Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Imperium, Sheamus, and others. Matches for the show have not been announced at this time.

As first reported by FoxNews.com, WWE today announced that the 20th anniversary of Tribute To The Troops will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 PM ET on FOX. In what is considered WWE’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, the company began Tribute To The Troops to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country. The 20th anniversary event will feature a stacked card including SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Imperium and other WWE Superstars in action. Last year’s event on FOX was the most-watched Tribute To The Troops since 2014, drawing more than 2 million viewers.

