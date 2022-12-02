VIP AUDIO 12/2 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable following TNA’s first three-hour Sunday event featuring Styles, Jarrett, Hardy, Raven, more (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Nov. 7, 2004 TNA Victory Road PPV Roundtable. Wade is joined by columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell to discuss the pros and cons of TNA’s first-ever three hour Sunday night PPV, looking at the show segment by segment with a critique of the small things and analysis of the big picture including Jeff Jarrett vs. Jeff Hardy, AMW vs. Triple X, Monty Brown vs. Raven, A.J. Styles vs. Petey Williams, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

