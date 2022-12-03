12/2 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Darby Allin vs. Cole Karter, Orange Cassidy vs. QT Marshall, more

– A video package aired recapping 10’s turn on the Dark Order. Alex Reynolds said he would soon realize he made the biggest mistake of his life.

Lethal and Kassidy started things off but Jarret made a quick tag in. Jarrett kept up the offense on Kassidy while mocking him throughout the effort. Lethal attacked Kassidy behind the ref’s back. [c]

(Moynahan’s Take: A drawn-out segment for sure, but I am glad we got FTR in the end because neither the Gunn Club nor JJ/Lethal deserve anywhere near a title shot at this time.)

Dutt was speaking as Billy Gunn cut him off. Billy said they all misunderstood, and restated that The Acclaimed wanted to face the best. FTR’s music hit as they made their way out. FTR walked past the other two teams and went right to the ring and shook The Acclaimed’s hands.

– Renee was in the ring and introduced The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass to the ring. Renne asked what was next for The Acclaimed, but Anthony Bowens cut in and talked about Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal recently cutting them off while trying to scissor. He said they must want a shot at their titles but they couldn’t cut the line and they’d have to wait. Bowens said there was a tag team that has waited a very long time to get a shot at their titles. Before Bowens or Caster could name the team, as the crowd clearly chanted for FTR, the Gunn Clubb’s music hit and they made their way to the ring. Austin said they were the best tag team in the world as Jarrett’s music hit. Jarrett, Lethal, Satnum Singh, and Sanjay Dutt came out next.

Kassidy showed signs of life as he fought off Lethal and Jarret enough to tag in Quen. Quen took out Lethal with a dropkick, then flew through the ropes onto Jarrett. Private Party hit Silly String, then Quen went to the top but missed a 450. Jarrett came in to help with a double team on Quen, which allowed Lethal to hit the Lethal Injection for the win.

WINNERS: Lethal and Jarret in 7:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Although he is Jeff Jarrett and I’ve been watching him for nearly 30 years, he has aged quite well and looks amazing for being over 50. This felt like the match never really got going before it was over.)

– Renee sat down with Saraya. Renee asked how she was feeling after her first match in more than five years. Saraya said it was such an emotional moment since she never thought she’d even get back into the ring again. Saraya mentioned her brother being there at ringside and said he’s been there for her career since day one. Saraya said Full Gear was such a special moment for the Women’s Division, and said she was proud of Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for their matches at the PPV. Saraya said she would be going for the Women’s title just as much as all of the women in the division would be.

(3) ATHENA vs. DANI MO

Athena attacked Mo right from the start and didn’t let up. She hit multiple suplexes, then planted her again for a quick pin attempt. Athena pulled Mo up before the three count. Mo hit a roundhouse kick but Athena shrugged it off. Athena knocked Mo down, then planted her with a boot to the face. Athena knocked Mo out, then covered her for the win.

WINNER: Athena in 2:00

– After the match, Athena continued to beat down Mo, and sent her crashing to the outside. Athena followed her out and continued her assault as she called out Mercedes Martinez’s name. Athena hit a running knee to the face of Mo, who was sitting against the steel steps.

(Moynahan’s Take: Typical squash match for Athena as she gets ready for her ROH Women’s title match at Final Battle. I did expect to see Martinez appear but perhaps next week?)

– A video package of Juice Robinson aired. He said he was issuing a challenge to Samoa Joe for his ROH TV Title at Final Battle.

– Mark Henry was backstage with participants from tonight’s main event. Best Friends and Danhausen were dressed as actual lumberjacks as Cassidy asked if they were allowed to bring real axes to the ring. Henry said no, then announced that it was “time for the main event.”

– Excalibur announced that The Acclaimed would face FTR for the Tag Team Titles on Dynamite. (Moynahan’s Take: That’s it? That’s the build we get? Sigh) – Darby Allin was shown backstage. He challenged Samoa Joe to the TNT Title, with both Wardlow and Sting banned from ringside. He said he would not leave Dynamite without the title. – Shida vs. The Bunny for the Regina Di Wave championship was announced for next week’s Rampage.

(4) ORANGE CASSIDY (w/Best Friends & Danhausen) vs. QT MARSHALL (w/The Factory) – Lumberjack match for the AEW All Atlantic Championship Before the match, Excalibur announced that Juice Robinson had officially signed with AEW. Best Friends and Danhausen brought their axes to the ramp, which were taken away by the referees. Cassidy began with his hands in his pockets, and knocked Marshall to the outside. Marshall got back in pretty quickly, and knocked Cassidy to the outside. Marshall followed but Cassidy threw him into the barrier. Back inside the ring, Marshall caught Cassidy coming off the top and hit a backbreaker, then a second. After Matt Hardy helped out Cassidy, he and Ethan Page faced off on the outside. Page told Hardy to leave since Hardy had to obey Page’s orders. [c]