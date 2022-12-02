News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #202 (11-23-92) of the PWTorch including full review of Survivor Series ‘92, “forgotten” Hart-Michaels classic, 1992 event vs. past Survivor Series, more (142 min.)

December 2, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the forty-sixth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #202 of the PWTorch including Survivor Series 1992 in full detail, the forgotten classic between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels and how it’s eerily similar to their match five years later, Watts reacts to a multitude of news items, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*