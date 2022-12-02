12/2 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Escobar-Ricochet World Cup Finals, Survivor Series fallout

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

DECEMBER 2, 2022

BUFFALO, NY AT KEYBANK CENTER

AIRED ON FS1

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with the Smackdown video intro. Afterwards, pyro exploded in the arena and a crowd shot was shown. Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show.

-Sami Zayn’s music played and he made his entrance to a loud ovation. Zayn was flanked by the Usos and Solo Sikoa. The four posed at the top of the ramp. Zayn, the Usos, and Sikoa entered the ring, as Cole threw to a video recap of Survivor Series with Ozzy Osbourne in the background. The video ended with the Bloodline’s victory in War Games. A graphic said it was the most watched Survivor Series ever.

-After the video, Jey had the mic. He said the Bloodline is in your city. Zayn then took the mic. He said the Bloodline leveled up at Survivor Series. He said it was because of the longest running Tag Team champions. Jimmy cut Zayn off and said we’re not going to do that. He said that Zayn “his dog” was the man and tonight is about him. He said that the crowd was chanting for Zayn and that Zayn was the M.V.P. The crowd then chanted “Sami Uso”. Jey then took the mic again. He said he doubted Zayn for a long time, but when Zayn made the decision to stand with the family, he earned Jey’s respect. Jey said they won because of Zayn. Jimmy asked Zayn how he was feeling. The crowd chanted “Ucey”. Zayn said that right now he’s feeling pretty freaking ucey, baby. Zayn and the Usos teased the secret handshake. Then Zayn did the handshake with both Usos simultaneously.

-Sheamus’ music played and he made his entrance with Butch and Ridge Holland. Sheamus said he doesn’t want to beat up a fellow ginger, but it’s fight night and it’s time to go. Sheamus entered the ring and the bell rang.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Wow, great unadvertised match to start the show. It was the right call to start this show with Zayn after the ending to Survivor Series. Sami got a huge and well deserved pop and sustained reaction from the crowd. Jey’s acknowledgement of Zayn was also well done. Jimmy was a little over the top, but it fit the moment. I really liked this. It was simple, but it allowed Zayn to revel in the moment and get his due. Good stuff.)

(1) SAMI ZAYN (w/ Jey & Jimmy Uso, & Solo Sikoa) vs. SHEAMUS (w/ Butch & Ridge Holland)

They locked up and Sheamus took Zayn to the corner. Sheamus went for a punch but Zayn moved. They locked up again and Sheamus got the advantage. Sheamus whipped Zayn into the corner hard. Zayn fought back but Sheamus shot him off the ropes. Zayn went for a hip toss but Sheamus blocked it and took Zayn down with a clothesline. Zayn dropped to the outside and Sheamus followed. He tossed Zayn into the barricade. The Usos stared down Sheamus and the Brutes as they cut to break. [c]

Back from break, Sheamus was in control. Zayn rolled to the outside and Sheamus followed. Sheamus hit Zayn then rolled him back in. Zayn caught Sheamus coming in with a kick followed by a DDT for a near fall. Zayn stomped away at Sheamus. Cole said that the Usos will defend the titles on Raw on Monday against Elias and Matt Riddle. Sheamus fought back from his knees, but Zayn recovered and took Sheamus back down. Zayn put Sheamus in a headlock. Sheamus got up and carried Zayn on his back. Sheamus drove Zayn into the corner to break the hold. Sheamus charged and Zayn delivered an elbow. Zayn hit a tornado DDT off the middle rope for a near fall. Sheamus dropped to the apron and Zayn stalked him. The crowd chanted “Sami Uso”. Zayn set Sheamus up for Ten Beats, but Sheamus caught Zayn’s arm on the first attempt. Sheamus delivered a flurry of back elbows then entered the ring and took Sheamus down with a shoulder block. Sheamus hit a big powerslam and Zayn dropped to the apron. Sheamus went for Ten Beats himself, but Zayn hung him up on the top rope. Zayn got back in the ring and charged but Sheamus caught him with an Irish Curse backbreaker. Sheamus then locked in the Cloverleaf. Zayn dragged himself to the ropes to break the hold. Zayn knocked Sheamus to the floor. Zayn ran the ropes and leapt over the top and took out Sheamus with a big dive. [c]