AEW Dynamite ratings so far in 2022 compared to 2021, and how much viewership downturn coincides with Punk’s absence

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite this week drew 870,000 live and same-night viewers on cable TV (including traditional cable and broadband streaming services that carry TBS). It’s the third straight week Dynamite has drawn under 900,000 viewers. Last year during this same period, Dynamite dropped below 900,o00 viewers three straight weeks also.

In November, Dynamite averaged 882,000 viewers. That is down from an average of 1,006,000 viewers in October (excluding the Dynamite that aired on Tuesday instead of Wednesday) and 1,060,000 viewers in September.

Last November, Dynamite averaged 918,000 viewers. So they are down 36,000 viewers (3.9 percent) this year compared to last year.

The average viewership for all of September, October, and November this year was 955,000. Last year, the same 13 week period averaged 995,000 viewers. So Dynamite is down 40,000 viewers (4.0 percent) compared to last year in the same 13 week period.

For the year-to-date comparison, Dynamite is averaging 960,000 viewers through 11 months. The same 11 months last year, Dynamite averaged 887,000 viewers.

Q1 2022: 1,000,000

Q1 2021: 775,000

Q2 2022: 916,000

Q2 2021: 793,000

Q3 2022: 999,000

Q3 2021: 1,104,000

Oct/Nov 2022: 909,000

Oct/Nov 2021: 871,000

What this boils down to is that Dynamite viewership is up this year compared to last year after 11 months by 73,000 viewers (82 percent), but down in 2022 compared to 2021 in the second half of the year so far (971,000 to 1,008,000) after being up the first six months of 2022 compared to 2021 (958K vs. 784K).

More specifically, November was down compared to last year (882K vs. 918K), while October was up (943K to 924K), September was down (1.06 million vs. 1.19 million), and August was down (987K vs. 1.057K).

So far in 2022 in terms of monthly averages, Dynamite beat 2021 averages five out of the first six months. The second half of 2022, Dynamite beat 2021 averages only one out of five months (and that one increase was largely due to being moved out of the timeslot one less time this year compared to last year).

AEW got a boost at the end of August 2021 with the signings of several major names, most prominently C.M. Punk. That gave them momentum going in early 2022 which has since dissipated in the second half of 2022, which coincides with Adam Cole and Punk not being part of Dynamite the last three months. Punk was barely part of Dynamite the prior three months (when he was out injured during the summer before briefly returning and then getting injured again).

The downturn in Dynamite ratings in 2022 compared to 2021 tends to closely parallel the absence of C.M. Punk from the show.

The trajectory isn’t good no matter how it’s framed or spun, but that said, having lost Punk and Cole this fall, they were only down 36,000 viewers on average in November this year compared to last year.