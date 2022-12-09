Jeff Hardy health update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Hardy says that his brother Jeff is doing exactly what he needs to be doing in order to get to where he wants to go in life. Hardy addressed the situation with his brother on an episode of The Extreme Life With Matt Hardy Podcast.

“He’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get to where he needs to be in life,” Hardy said of his brother. “More or less, we’ve just got to get these legal issues behind him before we move forward. So that’s kind of where we’re at with Jeff and we’re hoping that happens sooner rather than later.” Hardy also said in the interview that he was hopeful Jeff could return to the ring at some point. (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Hardy was arrested for DUI earlier this year. It was his third DUI in ten years. Hardy was immediately removed from AEW television and has not been seen since.

Jeff Hardy is a former WWE Champion in WWE and a legendary tag wrestler as part of The Hardy Boyz with his brother Matt. Together, they are multiple time world tag team champions.

Matt Hardy joined AEW during the pandemic and Jeff Hardy followed soon after. They did not become tag team champions during their stint in AEW prior to Hardy’s arrest.

CATCH-UP: John Cena to appear at last Smackdown of the year