John Cena to appear at last Smackdown of the year

John Cena will make an appearance on the December 30 episode of WWE Smackdown.

Variety is reporting that Cena will appear live on the show, which emanates from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fl. This will mark Cena’s second WWE appearance of the year. Cena appeared on Monday Night Raw earlier this year to celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE. Cena did not wrestle on that show.

Cena last wrestled on WWE television at the Summerslam 2021 PPV event in Las Vegas. Cena faced Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship and lost the match. The report does not indicate what Cena will be doing on the show or if he’ll be wrestling. It does confirm that more announcements for that episode will be made in the near future.

Top 5 John Cena opponents throughout his career

John Cena is a 16-time world champion and has worked at the top of the business with the biggest names in it’s history. Cena’s top 5 opponents throughout his career were Edge, CM Punk, The Rock, Randy Orton, and JBL.

Edge was Cena’s first blood feud as a main event act with the company. The chemistry he had with Edge was tangible and the result was multiple and memorable main event matches including an historic TLC bout at Unforgiven.

Punk and Cena were polar opposites in terms of perception and position in WWE. Cena was handed the keys to the castle, while Punk scratched and clawed to be let in. The result was an emotional feud culminating with Punk’s first WWE Championship win at Money in the Bank.

Cena and The Rock was Cena and The Rock. The two traded verbal jabs and broke records with two main event WrestleMania matches at WrestleMania 28 and WrestleMania 29.

How many times have John Cena and Randy Orton wrestled? Lots. So much so, it’s easy to forget just how good of opponents they were for another. Both guys came up at the same time and made lots of money together.

JBL is the forgotten John Cena opponents, but was integral in Cena becoming what he became. JBL put Cena over at WrestleMania 21 when Cena captured his first WWE Championship and the duo continued to feud throughout 2005. The JBL character was opposite to Cena and allowed Cena to shine brightly.

